What happened to Bryce Harper? Phillies superstar exits game vs Nationals early

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper had to leave Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals early. He seemed to have injured himself trying to make a tag at first base on CJ Abrams.

Early reports are stating Harper is dealing with mid-back spasms. Rodolfo Castro took over the first base duties after Harper left the game in the fifth inning.

Hopefully, this injury is nothing serious, and Harper can return to the lineup quickly. He missed 33 games at the start of the season as he was recovering from elbow surgery last year.

Since joining the team this season, Bryce Harper has been great. He is hitting .294/.380/.429 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 82 games.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have their eyes set on the postseason

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are currently 63-52 on the year, ten games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. This will be a tough hill to climb to catch one of the best teams in the league.

Fortunately, there is another path to the postseason. Philadelphia holds the top Wild Card spot in the National League. They hold a 3.5-game advantage over the Chicago Cubs, who have been hot lately.

This team has what it takes to make a deep run this season. They bolstered their starting rotation, adding Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline. He threw a no-hitter at his home debut on Wednesday.

Offensively, they have a ton of players stepping up. Alec Bohm is having a great season hitting .293/.345/.440 with 12 home runs and 73 RBIs. He has been one of the team's most consistent bats this season.

If Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner can turn their seasons around, this will be one tough team to beat in a postseason series.