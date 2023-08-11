Fact Check: What do all Fullerton Union High School MLB pitchers have in common? Exploring wild part of sport’s history

Fullerton Union High School is uniquely tied to one of baseball's greatest feats, the no-hitter. The California-based school has four former pitchers who have thrown a no-hitter in MLB.

The school has four pitchers who have made the big leagues: Walter Johnson, Steve Busby, Mike Warren, and Michael Lorenzen. All four pitchers have now thrown a no-hitter, with Lorenzen getting his on Wednesdday.

High Heat Stats @HighHeatStats



4 pitchers, and 4 pitchers only, have played in the majors after attending Fullerton Union High School in Fullerton CA, and now all 4 have thrown an MLB no-hitter. This is a simply incredible baseball fact—most amazing ever. Credit to @StrangedeBill1:4 pitchers, and 4 pitchers only, have played in the majors after attending Fullerton Union High School in Fullerton CA, and now all 4 have thrown an MLB no-hitter. This is a simply incredible baseball fact—most amazing ever. pic.twitter.com/96VdAjCvj4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That is quite the array of former players, with Johnson being a Hall of Famer. He threw his only no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox in 1920. Busby threw his first of two no-hitters in 1973, being the first Kansas City Royals player to do so. Warren got his no-hitter playing for the Oakland Athletics in 1983.

Not many schools have this many students make it to the professional ranks. Having four players all do something that a few pitchers have been able to do is special. Fullerton Union High School should be proud of who the alumni they have.

Former Fullerton Union High School pitcher Michael Lorenzen is off to a great start with the Phillies

Nationals Phillies Baseball

While the Philadelphia Phillies were high on Michael Lorenzen, they could not have expected this amount of success so early. Wednesday was his second start with the Phillies and the first one in his new home ballpark.

Lorenzen is 7-7 this season with a 3.23 ERA on 1222.2 innings of work. Over his last two starts, he has gone into the eighth inning or later.

Philadelphia's starting rotation is tough with the addition of Lorenzen. Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker, and Zack Wheeler can keep opposing teams on their toes.

This is not a rotation many teams would like to face in a postseason series. On top of that, they have a solid bullpen that consists of Matt Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, and Craig Kimbrel.