MLB MVP Announcement: When will the prestigious league MVP Awards be given out?

The finalists for all major awards in the MLB were announced recently, but all eyes are on the MVP awards. The National League is a crowded race, while the American League features a couple of historically good seasons. Other races are important, but none more so than the most prestigious of all individual awards in the sport.

The finalists were just announced a few days ago, but the voting has not occurred, nor have any winners been announced. According to MLB.com, the winners will not be announced for another week.

Voters need time to assess all the candidates, so MLB has scheduled the reveal for November 17 at 6 pm EST. At that time, both leagues will have their respective MVPs named.

All MVP candidates for the 2022 MLB season

The MVP candidates include a host of talented players, many of whom are looking for their first of the prestigious award.

In the National League, Nolan Arenado is up for his first award. He's finished in the top three several times in his illustrious career and has a very strong chance of finally breaking through.

He hit 30 home runs with a 7.3 fWAR and played sterling defense, winning the Gold Glove at third base.

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two

His teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, is the favorite for the award, though not by a lot. He challenged for the Triple Crown in the NL, but ultimately didn't win it. He still hit .317 with a 7.1 fWAR.

Manny Machado is the lone non-Cardinal in the finalists. His season was excellent, posting an NL-high 7.4 fWAR.

In the American League, Houston Astros slugger is hoping to parlay a 185 wRC+, 37 home runs and a 6.6 fWAR into an MVP award.

Shohei Ohtani, where the stats arguably do not do him justice, posted a combined 9.4 fWAR in pitching and hitting. He was an elite hitter and one of the league's best pitchers all year long for the Los Angeles Angels.

Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League and New York Yankees record, en route to 11.4 fWAR and the highest non-Barry Bonds wRC+ total in a single season in MLB history: 207.

