MLB News Roundup: Bryce Harper will be out of action in Philadelphia Phillies' latest outing; suspensions handed down to Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers pitchers for violation of drug program - May 17

The MLB action never stops, and neither does the news. Today is a difficult day for multiple teams, who will be losing key players for a variety of reasons. These absences will have to be made up for in the aggregate, but could prove more difficult than expected.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without their best player and MVP candidate, who has been playing through injury but will be out for at least the next two days as a part of his recovery process.

The MLB handed down multiple suspensions, both to pitchers for the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. These long-term suspensions will have a serious effect on the teams for the remainder of the season.

MLB News - May 17

Bryce Harper out of Philadelphia Phillies lineup

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper has been an absolute warrior this season, playing through a torn UCL which would severely limit most players. Bryce Harper, however, has continued to put up MVP numbers from the designated hitter position. While missing these games is an unfortunate side effect of his rehabilitation process, it is for the best.

Matt Breen was the first to report on Bryce Harper's availability via Twitter.

Matt Breen @matt_breen Bryce Harper is out of tonight’s Phillies lineup after receiving a PRP injection on Sunday in LA. He said he could also miss tomorrow’s game but is hopeful to be back by Thursday. Bryce Harper is out of tonight’s Phillies lineup after receiving a PRP injection on Sunday in LA. He said he could also miss tomorrow’s game but is hopeful to be back by Thursday.

"Bryce Harper is out of tonight’s Phillies lineup after receiving a PRP injection on Sunday in LA. He said he could also miss tomorrow’s game but is hopeful to be back by Thursday" - @ Matt Breen

Harper's optimism that he can return to the field by Thursday is a great sign for his recovery.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia suspended 80 games

Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox

J.C. Mejia has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs. The pitcher is only 25 years old and is still at the beginning of his career. While this suspension will certainly alter his career, he is still young enough to turn things around and improve.

Bob Nightengale was the first to report on the suspension of J.C. Mejia via a tweet.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Milwaukee #Brewers reliever J.C. Mejía suspended 80 games after testing positive for PEDs Milwaukee #Brewers reliever J.C. Mejía suspended 80 games after testing positive for PEDs

"Milwaukee Brewers reliever J.C. Mejía suspended 80 games after testing positive for PEDs" - @ Bob Nightengale

A suspension like this to such a young player is always a shame. Hopefully, he can overcome this setback and have a productive MLB career.

Veteran pitcher Matt Harvey suspended 60 games

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

The former All-Star has been suspended 60 games for the distribution of a prohibited drug. While details are not yet known, we do know that the suspension is being retroactively applied to April 29, which is when this information was discovered. Matt Harvey has been in the MLB since 2012 and was attempting to revitalize his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

Ken Rosenthal reported the details of the suspension via Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal MLB announced today that Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse. The start date of Harvey’s 60-game suspension is retroactive to April 29. MLB announced today that Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse. The start date of Harvey’s 60-game suspension is retroactive to April 29.

"MLB announced today that Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse. The start date of Harvey’s 60-game suspension is retroactive to April 29" - @ Ken Rosenthal

After multiple disappointing seasons in a row for Matt Harvey, this suspension could be the end of his career in the big leagues.

It's always a tough day in the MLB when players lose the chance to play for their teams, and we have seen multiple examples of that today. Please keep coming back to Sportskeeda for all your MLB news updates.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt