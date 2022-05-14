MLB News Roundup: Los Angeles Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on injured list, San Diego Padres officially sign Robinson Cano - May 13

The MLB landscape continues to be shaken up every day, with news coming in at a breakneck pace. As teams begin to deal with the realities of injuries piling up and finding out that they might not be as good as they initially hoped they would be, there is important action every single day.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a significant blow as they will be without their top pitcher for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, the team is absolutely loaded with talent and will likely be able to navigate the difficult stretch as well as any team in the league can.

The San Diego Padres officially signed Robinson Cano. Robinson Cano disappointed in 2022 with the New York Mets, so the West Coast team is surely hoping that he can return to his All-Star form that he showed years ago.

The Houston Astros have stolen first place in the American League West from the Los Angeles Angels off the back of their 10-game win streak. Let's breakdown what these stories mean for the MLB going forward.

MLB News - May 13

Clayton Kershaw on Los Angeles Dodgers injury list

It is an unlucky Friday the 13th for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with right shoulder joint inflammation. Clayton Kershaw has been one of the top pitchers in the MLB, with four wins and a shockingly low ERA of 1.80. Losing him for any amount of time is a tough blow, but the hope is that he will not be away from the team for long.

The team announced his placement on the injured list via a tweet.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation. The Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation.

"The Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation" - @Los Angeles Dodgers

Thankfully for the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans, the star power on the team should still be able to provide wins while their top pitcher recovers.

Robinson Cano officially signs with San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been shockingly good to start the 2022 season and are just one game out of first place in the National League West. They are acquiring a legendary player whom they were not expecting to be available, Robinson Cano. Robinson Cano is a nine-time All-Star and a World Series champion. He brings a wealth of experience to the young team. The team is still lacking depth on offense, and that is exactly what they hope they have found in Robinson Cano.

Jon Heyman reported the signing via a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Robinson Cano is expected to sign with the Padres today and be activated for tonight’s game. Gives them proven lefty bat, probably off bench to start with DH potential. Robinson Cano is expected to sign with the Padres today and be activated for tonight’s game. Gives them proven lefty bat, probably off bench to start with DH potential.

"Robinson Cano is expected to sign with the Padres today and be activated for tonight’s game. Gives them proven lefty bat, probably off bench to start with DH potential." - @ Jon Heyman

This signing could shake up the MLB landscape and push the San Diego Padres to the next level.

Houston Astros extend win streak to 10

After a slow start to the season, the Houston Astros have reestablished themselves as one of the best in the MLB. With wins coming against the Toronto Blue Jays and division rival Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros have the longest active win streak in the MLB.

The Houston Astros are the self-proclaimed hottest team in baseball, as they said via Twitter.

"Hottest team in baseball" - @ Houston Astros

As the MLB season rolls on, be sure to keep coming back to Sportskeeda for all the baseball updates you will need.

