MLB News Roundup: New York Mets stun St. Louis Cardinals with ninth inning comeback; San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson silences hecklers with home run - April 26, 2022

Despite there only being seven games in the MLB yesterday, the news that came from the day was still exciting and even had some heartbreak. Baseball is the sport that never sleeps. From the New York Mets' five-run ninth-inning upset over the St. Louis Cardinals to the Rangers-Astros battle of Texas, there were good games across the league.

The St. Louis Cardinals shut out the New York Mets through nine innings, but with the assistance of an errant throw from third base, the Mets took the lead and did not give it back, claiming a 5-2 victory.

See the play that ultimately won the game for the New York Mets below, along with a message of hope for the season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I dunno, man. I know Mets fans will tell you to be cautiously optimistic when things are going right, but something about this Mets team just feels different this year. They got that thing. I dunno, man. I know Mets fans will tell you to be cautiously optimistic when things are going right, but something about this Mets team just feels different this year. They got that thing. https://t.co/2IjKxKf3nO

The MLB had a great day of games around the league, so let's get to the rest of the news.

MLB News roundup: April 26

Joc Pederson hits the go-ahead homer, silences hecklers in Milwaukee

Joc Pederson is no stranger to the spotlight after winning the World Series with the Chicago Cubs. He showed off his composure and clutch gene by launching a ball over the fence, giving the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fox Sports: MLB posted a video of the homer on Twitter.

"Brewers fans were heckling Joc Pederson... then he hit a go-ahead HR" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

This immediate karmic justice for the heckling Milwaukee Brewers would propel the Giants into a 4-2 road victory.

Mike Trout hits a triple, leads LA Angels to victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks

In a game where superstar and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani was struck out twice and recorded no hits, Mike Trout stepped up and hit a triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Los Angeles Angels have playoff aspirations in 2022, so they must take care of business against one of the worst teams in baseball.

Find game highlights below, courtesy of the MLB on YouTube.

It's a great sign to see the Los Angeles Angels find a way to win without production from Shohei Ohtani.

Texas Rangers defeat the Houston Astros 6-2

The battle for Texas between these American League West rivals has been rather lopsided the last few seasons, but the Texas Rangers turned things around yesterday. Behind key hits from Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in the seventh inning, the Texas Rangers pulled off the upset and came away with the win.

See the game highlights below, via the official MLB YouTube account.

