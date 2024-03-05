MLB News Today: Shohei Ohtani set to face former team; Josh Donaldson bids farewell to baseball; Zack Wheeler inks record extension

The 2024 MLB season is right around the corner. As players and teams gear up for what promises to be an exciting new season, the world of baseball keeps throwing news at us. From a current superstar facing his former team to the culmination of a storied career, here are the top three MLB news today:

#3 Shohei Ohtani will face his old team in spring training.

The $700 million man continues to dominate the Cactus League after reaching base in seven straight games, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, and two runs in a 7-4 win over the Rockies on Sunday. Ohtani is set to face his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, on Tuesday. The matchup promises to be exciting as the Japanese phenom reunites with past teammates and coaches.

Shohei is set to face former team, Los Angeles Angels, for the first time this Tuesday.

#2 Josh Donaldson says goodby to Baseball

Josh Donaldson announced his retirement after 13 years in the major leagues. The 38-year-old third baseman expressed his feelings about ending his playing career during a podcast interview. "The Bringer of Rain" had become one of the most feared hitters in the game, earning him MVP honors with the Blue Jays in 2015.

#1 Phillies sign record extension with Zack Wheeler

The Philadelphia Phillies ace has signed a record-breaking three-year extension that will run from 2025 to 2027. The deal, worth $126 million over three years, is the most in annual value of any contract agreement in MLB history.

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed a record-breaking 3-year, $126 million extension with ace Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler has become a vital piece in the Phillies’ rotation and was instrumental in helping the team reach the National League Championship Series last year. With Wheeler and Aaron Nola running the rotation through 2027, this extension makes the Phillies’ pitching staff a force to be reckoned with.

