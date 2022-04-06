Top 5 players to watch out for on MLB Opening Day 2022 featuring Carlos Correa, Mike Trout & more

MLB Opening Day is just two days away, and there are many intriguing storylines ahead of the big day. Whether it be the rival New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox squaring off or the trio of St. Louis Cardinals legends starting in their last Opening Day, the first game of the season is sure to be one of the best days of the year.

Let's take a look at five MLB players to watch on MLB Opening Day.

Honorable Mentions

Before starting the list, it is worth mentioning other notable players who almost made the list. Honorable mentions include Freddie Freeman debuting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the newly loaded Toronto Blue Jays, and Shohei Ohtani taking the mound after his impressive 2021 MVP season.

Now let’s get started with the list.

Five MLB players to watch on Opening Day

#5 Zack Greinke, SP, Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke, MLB Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals

All-Star Zack Greinke will start Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals this Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. Greinke signed a one-year deal this offseason, returning to the team where he played his first seven seasons.

Greinke started Opening Day in 2010 with the Royals. Now, 12 years later, he will do it again.

MLB Vault @MLBVault



12 years ago today, he opened the season for KC in a matchup against Zack Greinke will be making the #OpeningDay start for the @Royals 12 years ago today, he opened the season for KC in a matchup against @JustinVerlander Zack Greinke will be making the #OpeningDay start for the @Royals. 12 years ago today, he opened the season for KC in a matchup against @JustinVerlander. https://t.co/Cg2n5Kr4hr

Grienke is nearing the end of a great career. His Opening Day start for the Royals makes him the oldest Opening Day starter in team history at 38 years, 168 days old. Despite his age, Greinke is still one of the game's top starting pitchers and will be a player to watch this Opening Day 2022.

#4 Albert Pujols, DH, St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols, MLB St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Another player returning to the team he started with is future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. Pujols signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason. He is expected to start at DH for the home team as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This will be the first time Pujols has put on the Cardinals uniform since the team won its last World Series in 2011. Pujols will have a favorable matchup going against young Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher J.T. Brubaker. Brubaker's career stats are 6-16 record with a 5.24 ERA.

#3 Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers, MLB Boston Red Sox heavy hitter

Rafael Devers is the third player to watch this upcoming Opening Day. The Boston Red Sox slugging third baseman had a monster Spring Training which included six home runs. Devers will be looking to have a big day against the rival Yankees.

Devers will face ace Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees. Devers has a .684 slugging percentage against the Yankees ace in 19 at-bats, including three home runs.

#2 Mike Trout, CF, LA Angels

Mike Trout, MLB Los Angeles Angels Photo Day

Mike Trout enters the 2022 season after missing much of last season due to injury. Trout is arguably the game's best player. Fans across baseball will finally get to see him play again.

"Mike Trout went 2-for-2 in his Spring Training debut."-@Angels

The former three-time MVP is looking for a monster comeback season. Here is a video of Trout looking like his old self in this year's Spring Training.

#1 Carlos Correa, SS, Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa, MLB Minnesota Twins shortstop

Carlos Correa is the top player to watch this upcoming Opening Day. The game's best shortstop will make his Minnesota Twins debut after signing a three-year deal with the team this offseason.

Correa's debut will be exciting for Twins fans as the new face of their franchise teams up with young star Byron Buxton.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt