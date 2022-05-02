Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks: Diamondbacks, Marlins, Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners, Astros - May 2 | 2022 MLB Season

With eight MLB games on tap this Monday, let's take a look at the best parlays with big potential payouts.

MLB First 5 Innings Over/Under Parlay

Leg 1: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (-162)

The visiting Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins Monday night. The Diamondbacks will go with Zac Gallen, who's been their best starter this year, carrying a 0.60 ERA. So far into this 2022 MLB season, Gallen has yet to record a decision, mainly because of his team's inept offense. The righty has given up just one earned run over 15 total innings this year, yet his team hasn't been able to provide him with run support.

On the other side, the Marlins tab Pablo Lopez, who himself has a minuscule 0.39 ERA. He currently has a streak of 19 straight scoreless innings and has a good chance to keep this going against an Arizona team that ranks last in hits and 25th in runs scored in the MLB. The Marlins also don't have a high-powered offense, ranking 20th in runs scored.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



☄️ 23.1 IP

☄️ 1 ER

☄️ 0.39 ERA (best in MLB)



Oh, and he's pitched 19 STRAIGHT INNINGS without allowing an earned run Pablo Lopez is off to an UNREAL start☄️ 23.1 IP☄️ 1 ER☄️ 0.39 ERA (best in MLB)Oh, and he's pitched 19 STRAIGHT INNINGS without allowing an earned run Pablo Lopez is off to an UNREAL start ♨️☄️ 23.1 IP☄️ 1 ER☄️ 0.39 ERA (best in MLB)Oh, and he's pitched 19 STRAIGHT INNINGS without allowing an earned run 😳 https://t.co/hiUbJCSKI8

"Pablo Lopez is off to an UNREAL start...Oh, and he's pitched 19 STRAIGHT INNINGS without allowing an earned run" - @ SportsCenter

Both of these MLB clubs have seen the majority of their games hit the under this season, and when they've matched up, the total has only gone over once out of the last five meetings.

Leg 2: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays First 5 Innings Over 4.5 Runs (-104)

The New York Yankees travel to open up a series against the Toronto Blue Jays. These teams sit at the top of the American League East, with the Yankees holding a 1.5-game lead over the division foes north of the border. The Yankees will go with lefty Jordan Montgomery, while the Blue Jays send out Ross Stripling to try and cool off New York's bats. Both starting pitchers have solid ERAs, Montgomery at 2.70 and Stripling at 3.60 ERA. Neither pitcher has dominant stuff, but they've serviced as reliable options to start the year.

The Yankees' offense has come alive recently, as they're averaging 7.4 runs per game on their nine-game winning streak. The Blue Jays have one of the most talented lineups in the MLB, and the total has gone over for them four times out of the last five as home underdogs. Both of these teams have strong back ends of the bullpen, so expect most of the scoring to be done off of the starters.

YankeesMuse  @YankeesMuse



• 67 Runs

• 87 Hits

• 20 HR’s

• .290 AVG

• .907 OPS



#RepBX The Yankees’ offense during the 9-game winning streak:• 67 Runs• 87 Hits• 20 HR’s• .290 AVG• .907 OPS The Yankees’ offense during the 9-game winning streak:• 67 Runs• 87 Hits• 20 HR’s• .290 AVG• .907 OPS#RepBX https://t.co/ArCAdMh7mm

"The Yankees’ offense during the 9-game winning streak: • 67 Runs • 87 Hits • 20 HR’s • .290 AVG • .907 OPS" - @ YankeesMuse tweeted

Leg 3: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros First 5 Innings Over 4.5 Runs (-128)

The Seattle Mariners will begin a series on the road opposing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. On Sunday, the Mariners just snapped a four-game skid when they defeated the Marlins 7-3. They'll send out lefty Marco Gonzales against an Astros lineup that fares better against southpaws.

The Astros will start Jake Odorizzi, who pitched well in his last start, but still holds a 6.00 ERA. Looking at recent trends, the previous six of six games between these two in Houston have resulted in the total going over. Both teams have above-average bullpens, so expect more offense in the first half in this one.

Parlay: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins F5 Under/ Yankees vs. Blue Jays F5 Over/ Mariners vs. Astros F5 Over (+465)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt