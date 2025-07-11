MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, July 11: Red Sox vs. Rays, Yankees vs. Cubs and more

After some scintillating baseball action on Thursday, fans will be treated with more such action on Friday. These games come days before the league heads for an All-Star break. The games in question will also feature some top-tier teams like the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Let's take a look at the picks, predictions and best bets.

Red Sox vs Rays

Score Prediction: Boston Red Sox 6, Tampa Bay Rays 4

Pick: Over 9 Runs (-110)

Best Bet: Junior Caminero Over 1.5 Total Bases (+130)

Junior Caminero has been an important player for the Rays this season. Entering this game, Caminero has batted .254 in 346 plate appearances. Even in recent games, Caminero registered home runs. While Tampa Bay isn't projected to win their upcoming game, the Dominican hitter could cause Boston some issues.

Yankees vs Cubs

Score Prediction: Yankees 4, Cubs 3

Pick: Under 9 Runs (+100)

Best Bet: Kyle Tucker Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Kyle Tucker's inclusion in the Chicago Cubs during the offseason has proved to be one of the best moves made by the team. With a .284 average and 67 runs to his name, Tucker is one of the best hitters in the lineup.

Moreover, he has moved past 1.5 total bases in six of his last 10 games, making him one of the best bets against the Yankees.

Twins vs. Pirates

Score Prediction: Minnesota Twins 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Pick: Under 6.5 Total Runs (-110)

Best Bet: Paul Skenes Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Paul Skenes has been one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' best weapons in the MLB. With 10 strikeouts in his last appearance against the Seattle Mariners, Skenes will be a favorite to get past Minnesota's aggressive hitting approach.

Skenes has recorded 8+ strikeouts in nine of his 16 starts this season.

Padres vs Phillies

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 5, San Diego Padres 2

Pick: Under 8 Runs (-108)

Best Bet: Ranger Suarez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-115).

Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez has 73 strikeouts to his name this season. Suarez has recorded more than five strikeouts in each of his last five starts. While the Padres are known to be a team that hits well and is strikeout-prone, Suarez might be the man who can cause them trouble.

Athletics vs Jays

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 6, Athletics 3

Pick: Over 8 (-110)

Best Bet: George Springer Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

George Springer is hitting .280 this season. He has scored more than nine runs in his last nine games. While Springer might not be in red-hot form in his recent games, Luis Severino's struggles could lead to the former shining.

