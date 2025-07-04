MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, July 4: Padres vs. Rangers, Dodgers vs. Astros, and more

MLB action will return on Friday with several matchups that will hook fans to the screen. With only few weeks remaining before the trade deadline, while the front office is mulling on where to go from here, the players are giving their best to make sure they don't get traded.

Fans and bettors can get important insights from this article, as we have jotted down picks, predictions and best bets from every game on the slate.

Padres vs. Rangers

Score Prediction: Padres 6, Rangers 4

Best bet: Randy Vásquez Over 4.5 strikeouts

Pick: Padres moneyline (-123)

Rangers starter Kumar Rocker has struggled with command this season, boasting a dismal 6.13 ERA and that should work for the Padres' hitting lineup, boasting stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado and others. Padres ace Randy Vásquez has shown promise and should be able to work through Texas’ lineup.

Dodgers vs. Astros

Score Prediction: Dodgers 8, Astros 5

Best bet: Over 9.0 runs

Pick: Dodgers moneyline (-182)

Runs will be on offer Friday night as both starters, Lance McCullers of the Astros and Ben Casparius of the Dodgers, have struggled with consistency this season. The Dodgers' offense, boasting Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, will make McCullers and the rest of the Astros' bullpen pay.

Guardians vs. Tigers

Score Prediction: Guardians 5, Tigers 4

Best bet: Colt Keith under 1.5 total bases

Pick: Tigers moneyline (-124)

The game at Progressive Field is expected to be close between the Guardians and the Tigers. Reese Olson of the Tigers has been excellent this season, but he faces the likes of Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez, who can outsmart him at the plate. The Guardians should get a hard-fought victory here.

Twins vs. Rays

Score Prediction: Rays 6, Twins 3

Best bet: Carlos Correa Over 0.5 hits (-255)

Pick: Rays moneyline (+100)

It's expected to be a pitching duel between Rays' Zack Little and Twins' Chris Paddack. The latter has been off with him command when pitching deep into the games and that is when the Rays will get runs out of him.

Marlins vs. Brewers

Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Marlins 2

Best bet: Jackson Chourio total hits 1.5: go with under (-256)

Pick: Brewers moneyline (-115)

Right-hander Quinn Priester (6-2, 3.35 ERA) should prove to be tough to handle for the Marlins offense who have struggled this season. This will be the safest pick of the day.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Score Prediction: Cubs 6, Cardinals 4

Best bet: Kyle Tucker total hits 1.5 (under -210)

Pick: Cubs moneyline (-148)

Colin Rea and Miles Mikolas have similar stats, making this a close encounter with both pitchers expected to have a quality outing. It all comes down to the bullpen and the Cubs have the better arms.

Here are the picks, predictions and the best bet for the remaining matchups:

Braves vs. Orioles

Score Prediction: Braves 7, Orioles 4

Best bet: Austin Riley 0.5 hits (Take over -244)

Pick: Braves moneyline (-168)

Rockies vs. White Sox

Score Prediction: White Sox 5, Rockies 3

Best bet: Mickey Moniak 0.5 stolen bases (Take under -2000)

Pick: White Sox moneyline (-125)

