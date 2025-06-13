MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, June 13: Cubs vs Pirates, Mariners vs Guardians and more

As MLB action continues to heat up, there are several interesting matchups lined up on Friday, June 13. Some of them include the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners locking horns with the Cleveland Guardians.
As such, fans are sure to receive plenty of baseball action. For those interested in betting on baseball games, here's a summary on what to expect from upcoming MLB games.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, June 13
#1 Cubs vs Pirates
Prediction: Cubs 5, Pirates 2
Best Bet: Cubs Moneyline (-114)
The Pirates haven't been particularly at their best on offense this MLB season when Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.88 ERA) has been on the mound.
Despite the reigning NL rookie of the year's presence on the mound against them, the Cubs should take the win, as the Pirates are not expected to score more than two runs.
#2 Mariners vs Guardians
Prediction: Mariners 4, Guardians 2
Best Bet: Under 7.5 Runs
Luis Castillo and Gavin Williams are strong starters, so it will be a pitching duel between them.
It could be a tight, low-scoring game, as the Guardians have struggled on the road, particularly against right-handed pitching, while Seattle's offense isn't overpowering either.
The Mariners should capitalize on their home-field advantage and come out on top.
#3 Astros vs Twins
Prediction: Astros 6, Twins 4
Best Bet: Astros Moneyline (-120)
Chris Paddack is having a good year, but the Astros have the offense to take the righty down. Meanwhile, lefty Colton Gordon should bounce back against the Twins after a rough start to the season.
#4 Mets vs Rays
Prediction: Mets 6, Rays 4
Best Bet: Over 8.5 Runs
Rays starter Taj Bradley (4.58 ERA) faces a loaded Mets lineup led by Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. With Soto heating through the cracks and Alonso having a fine year, the ominous trio could lead the Mets to victory.
It also helps that the Mets have a reliable starter in Clay Holmes.
#5 Royals vs Athletics
Prediction: Royals 7, Athletics 3
Best Bet: Royals -1.5
Athletics' Luis Severino has had command issues this season, while Michael Wacha is quietly stitching together a quality campaign. The Royals have a good hitting unit, so it shouldn't be tough for them to score on Severino in a flash.
Quick Predictions for Other Friday MLB Games
Blue Jays at Phillies: Phillies 5, Blue Jays 3
Yankees at Red Sox: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4
Angels at Orioles: Orioles 7, Angels 5
Reds at Tigers: Tigers 5, Reds 4
Rockies at Braves: Braves 9, Rockies 2
White Sox at Rangers: Rangers 6, White Sox 1
Cardinals at Brewers: Brewers 4, Cardinals 3
Padres at Diamondbacks: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4
Giants at Dodgers: Dodgers 6, Giants 2