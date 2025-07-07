MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Monday, July 7: Tigers vs. Rays, Royals vs. Pirates, and more

After intense baseball action on Sunday, Monday offers another opportunity for viewers to catch several interesting MLB games on the slate. This includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Let's take a look at how things are expected to unfold:

Tigers vs. Rays

Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 3

Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet: Brandon Lowe over 1.5 total bases (+125)

The Tigers will send Keider Montero to the mound, who has been effective this season with a 3-1 record and a 4.02 ERA. Rays ace Shane Baz, who takes the mound with almost similar stats (8-3, 4.33 ERA). Brandon Lowe could do some damage at the plate, but the Tigers have enough to edge out the Rays in this one.

Royals vs. Pirates

Score Prediction: Royals 4, Pirates 2

Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-115)

Best Bet: Bobby Witt Jr. to steal a base (+160)

With Noah Cameron on the mound (2-4, 2.56 ERA), the Kansas City Royals already possess an edge. Bobby Witt Jr. has been doing well in the last few games and that will be a big plus for the Royals.

Brewers vs. Dodgers

Score Prediction: Dodgers 3, Brewers 2

Pick: Under 7.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet: Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run (+360)

This is expected to be a close game and runs could be at a premium. Freddy Peralta and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are both enjoying good seasons, thus it will be a pitching duel. The Dodgers will be looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing series where they were swept by the Astros, and this feels like a good place for them to rebound.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 7, White Sox 3

Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-108)

Best Bet: Bo Bichette over 1.5 hits (+150)

The White Sox are reeling and can’t stop right-handed hitters. Bo Bichette is coming off a strong series and could rake against Sean Burke. With neither bullpen particularly dominant, the total is in play.

Astros vs. Guardians

Score Prediction: Astros 6, Guardians 1

Pick: Under 7.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet: Jose Altuve to record 2+ hits (+170)

The Astros are coming off a big series sweep against the LA Dodgers and their offense is coming together in more than one way. With Jose Altuve leading from the front, the Guardians should be no match.

Giants vs. Phillies

Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Giants 3

Pick: Under 7.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet: Trea Turner over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Cristopher Sánchez is having an incredible season on the mound (7-2, 2.68 ERA) and the Giants' offense doesn't look the same when at home. Contact hitting will be key here and the Phillies have the likes of Trea Turner to make things happen on the basepath.

Red Sox vs. Rockies

Score Prediction: Red Sox 8, Rockies 4

Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-105)

Best Bet: Jarren Duran to record a stolen base (+200)

Richard Fitts hasn’t been dominant, but the Rockies' pitching staff is even worse on the road. Boston’s offense thrives at home, especially in warm weather. Jarren Duran’s speed on the basepaths gives you extra value in this high-run total game.

Here are the predictions, pick and best bet in a few other matchups on Monday:

Reds vs. Marlins

Score Prediction: Reds 6, Marlins 2

Pick: Under 9.0 runs (-110)

Best Bet: Elly De La Cruz to hit a home run (+475)

Angels vs. Rangers

Score Prediction: Rangers 4, Angels 2

Pick: Under 7.5 runs (-115)

Best Bet: Corey Seager to record an RBI (+140)

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Score Prediction: Padres 7, Diamondbacks 5

Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-110)

Best Bet: Fernando Tatis Jr. to hit a home run (+400)

