MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Saturday, August 2: Blue Jays vs. Royals, Rockies vs. Pirates and more 

Friday's games were a mixed bag, featuring some offense-heavy games and comebacks, as well as instances of pitching staff dominance. With a huge shuffle between the contender teams, expect some fierce battles to continue.
Here are the picks, predictions and best bets compiled using ESPN, Caesars and DraftKings Sportsbooks.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Saturday, August 2
#1. Blue Jays vs. Royals
Picks: Blue Jays ML (-165), Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Royals 3
Best Bet: Randal Grichuk o0.5 Total RBIs (+250)
The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to hold onto the best record in the American League (64-47) while the Kansas City Royals are looking to stay in touch in the AL Wild Card spots, 3.5 games behind.
#2. Rockies vs. Pirates
Picks: Pirates ML (-210), Over 10.5 runs
Prediction: Pirates 6, Rockies 5
Best Bet: Mickey Moniak o0.5 Total RBIs (+190)
After a 33-run night on Friday, both teams will look to have another exciting matchup, but the Pittsburgh Pirates have the edge with Paul Skenes starting.
#3. Phillies vs. Tigers
Picks: Tigers (-120), Over 6.5 runs
Prediction: Tigers 4, Phillies 3
Best Bet: Nick Castellanos o0.5 Total RBIs (+240)
Expect a fiery starter duel between the two aces, Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.09 ERA) and Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.56 ERA).
#4. Nationals vs. Brewers
Picks: Brewers ML (-185), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Brewers 5, Nationals 3
Best Bet: Brandon Woodruff u5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+115)
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in the league and are just 1.0 game ahead of divisional rivals Chicago Cubs, looking to snatch away the NL Central lead.
#5. Red Sox vs. Astros
Picks: Red Sox ML (-115), Under 9.5 runs
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Astros 4
Best Bet: Romy Gonzalez o1.5 Total Bases (+135)
A conservative 3-1 win saw the Boston Red Sox get their 60th win of the season, dangling in the second AL Wild Card Spot. The Houston Astros will hope for a strong start from Colton Gordon (4-3, 4.74 ERA).
#6. Mets vs. Giants
Picks: Mets ML (-210), Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Mets 5, Giants 3
Best Bet: Rafael Devers o0.5 Total RBIs (+230)
The San Francisco Giants surprised the New York Mets on Friday, but New York starts as favorites with ace Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.00 ERA) slated to start.
#7. Marlins vs. Yankees
Picks: Yankees ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Yankees 5, Marlins 4
Best Bet: Giancarlo Stanton o0.5 Total RBIs (+165)
The Miami Marlins got the better of the much-improved New York Yankees bullpen with a 13-12 win. New York is just 1.5 games above the AL Wild Card cutoff.
Here are the rest of the predictions:
Los Angeles (D) @ Tampa Bay: Dodgers 5, Rays 4
Baltimore @ Chicago (C): Cubs 4, Orioles 3
Texas @ Seattle: Mariners 4, Rangers 3
Atlanta @ Cincinnati: Reds 5, Braves 4
Arizona @ Athletics: A's 5, Diamondbacks 4
Chicago (WS) @ Los Angeles (A): Angels 5, White Sox 4
St. Louis @ San Diego: Padres 4, Cardinals 3