MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Saturday, July 12: Red Sox vs. Rays, Yankees vs. Cubs, and more

MLB action continues to heat up as teams are playing their final games before heading into the All-Star break, which will be followed by the trade deadline. On July 12th, many prominent teams, like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs, will be in action.

Ahead of these MLB games, let us take a look at important details like picks, predictions, and best bets.

MLB Game: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays

Score Prediction: Red Sox 5, Rays 4

Pick: Over 8 runs

Best Bet: Red Sox to win (-193)

The Red Sox have a massive advantage heading into the second game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Not only will Boston play at home, but they are also on a 5-game winning streak at home and seem unbeatable. Furthermore, the Red Sox outplayed the Tampa Bay Rays in their last two games at home, which makes them a favorite to win.

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs

Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Cubs 4

Pick: Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Yankees to win (-163)

The New York Yankees outclassed the Chicago Cubs 11-0 in their most recent MLB outing on July 11th. The likes of Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Ben Rice all showed up to lead New York to victory. Given this hitting form and the fact that New York will play at home, Chicago might have a hard time on July 12th.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants

Score Prediction: Dodgers 6, Giants 3

Pick: Over 8 runs

Best Bet: Dodgers to win (-146)

Whenever the Dodgers have been favored to win, they have managed to come up with good performances. Since the Dodgers have players like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in their ranks, they will most likely be favorites to avenge the July 11 loss against the Giants.

Baltimore Orioles vs Miami Marlins

Score Prediction: Orioles 5, Marlins 4

Pick: Under 9 runs

Best Bet: Orioles to win (-167)

Game 1 between the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Marlins ended in a 5-3 win for the Orioles. This was the Orioles' third straight win, whereas the Marlins suffered their third straight defeat. To make things worse, the Marlins' offense in their last three MLB games has not been at its best. In comparison, Baltimore's offense has been great, and this could give them an advantage on July 12.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Washington Nationals

Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Nationals 4

Pick: Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Milwaukee to win (-250)

Ahead of the July 12th MLB game, the Milwaukee Brewers will be a massive favorite to beat the Washington Nationals in Game 2. Not only did the Brewers register a comprehensive win in Game 1, but they are also on a 7-3 winning record in the last 10 games. On the other hand, the Nationals have struggled with a 3-7 record.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

Score Prediction: Rangers 5, Rangers 2

Pick: Under 7 runs

Best Bet: Houston to win (-126)

The Texas Rangers have looked strong offensively in the last two games. In comparison, the Astros have struggled a bit with their hitting. What makes it even worse for the Astros is that they are currently on a 4-game losing streak, including a loss against Texas in Game 1 at home.

Oakland Athletics vs Toronto Blue Jays

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 6, Athletics 5

Pick: Under 10.5 runs

Best Bet: Blue Jays to win (-153)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been in a phenomenal form in the MLB in recent times. Another interesting stat surrounding the Blue Jays is that they have been favorites in 7 of their last 10 games. In these 7 games, they boast a record of 6-1. When these stats are combined with their recent form, it looks like the Blue Jays have a good chance of winning.

