It's the start of the weekend, and ahead of the much-anticipated NBA Finals Game 7, MLB has got you covered for the next two days. On the docket are some interesting matchups, like Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres vs Kansas City Royals.
To make it easier, we have jotted down score predictions, best bets and expert picks for the matchups on Saturday.
Rays vs. Tigers
Score Prediction: Rays 5 – Tigers 4
Best Bet: Under 9.0 runs (Under 9, -113)
Pick: Rays ML (-126)
The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a 14-8 win against the Detroit Tigers; thus, their offense is dealing in runs. The problem is with pitching, but for that, right-hander Ryan Pepiot (4-6, 3.11 ERA) should cover on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
Padres vs. Royals
Score Prediction: Padres 6 – Royals 3
Best Bet: Royals team total over 2.5 runs
Pick: Padres ML
Dylan Cease is on the mound for the Padres. While he hasn't been at his best, he's due for a quality start.
The Royals offense has been down for a while now, and Cease should benefit from it. Moreover, the Padres are in the middle of a slump, having only three of their last 10 games, but that losing skid should come to an end on Saturday.
Angels vs. Astros
Score Prediction: Astros 4 – Angels 1
Best Bet: Under 7.0 total runs
Pick: Astros ML
The Astros-Angels contest in Anaheim went to extra innings on Friday, but the 2017 World Series champion eventually came out on top.
Left-hander Brandon Walk is on the mound facing Jose Soriano. The Astros have a relatively better and healthier team on the table, which means they should win this comfortably.
Athletics vs. Guardians
Score Prediction: Guardians 5 – A’s 3
Best Bet: Guardians team total over 3.5 runs
Pick: José Ramírez (CLE): Over .5 hits + runs + RBI
The Cleveland Guardians may have only three of the last 10 games but should bounce back. They won't get a better opportunity than against the Athletics, who are at the bottom of the AL West.
Rockies vs Diamondbacks
Score Prediction: Diamondbacks 5 – Rockies 4
Best Bet: Under 12.5 runs — bullpen arms keep it tight
Pick: Diamondbacks ML
The Colorado Rockies are the worst team in the National League; thus, it will be in one's interest not to bet one's way.
Phillies vs. Mets
Score Prediction: Mets 5 – Phillies 4
Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs
Pick: Mets ML
The Mets are in a seven-game losing streak and their offense is due for a quality production. The Phillies, meanwhile, have a quality team, so the visiting Mets have to fight it out until the last to return to winning ways.
Here's a prediction, best bets for few other matchups:
Red Sox vs. Giants
Score Prediction: Red Sox 6 – Giants 2
Dodgers vs. Nationals
Score Prediction: Dodgers 7 – Nationals 3