MLB has a loaded schedule on Saturday and this gives bettors the opportunity to win big. Several teams are scheduled to take the field with matchups including the New York Mets vs the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox vs the Toronto Blue Jays.

To make it easier for you to find value, we have jotted down picks, predictions and best bets from each of the matchups on Saturday.

Mets vs. Pirates

Pick: Mets ML (-157)

Prediction: Mets 5, Pirates 2

Best Bet: Mets -1.5 (+120)

The Mets' offense is coming together in the last few games and the momentum is expected to help them against the Pirates, who have not quite gotten hold of opponents this season.

Paul Blackburn of the Mets will spin a quality outing despite a dismal season, having a 6.00+ ERA.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Pick: Red Sox ML (+105)

Prediction: Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 3

Best Bet: Under 9.0 Runs (-110)

This is one of the most interesting matchups in this entire slate of games. The game is expected to be close with a pitching duel on the cards between Lucas Giolito of the Red Sox and Chris Bassitt of the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox might just prevail in this game.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-150)

Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 3

Best Bet: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+125)

Sandy Alacantara has struggled this season and the Diamondbacks' batting unit features big names like Ketel Marte, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez who can make him run for his money. While Brandon Pfaadt has also struggled from the mound for the Diamondbacks but the Marlins have been below league average in many statistical categories.

As such, a handy win should come along for Torey Lovullo's team.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pick: Braves ML (-157)

Prediction: Braves 5, Phillies 4

Best Bet: Over 8.5 Runs (-115)

Both the Phillies and the Braves have strong batting lineups. This should make it that much tougher for both aces Jesus Luzardo and Spencer Schwellenbach. With the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley in the lineup, Luzardo will have a tough time on the mound.

Nationals vs. Angels

Pick: Angels ML (-132)

Prediction: Angels 6, Nationals 2

Best Bet: Angels -1.5 (+120)

Michael Soroka is getting hit hard and the Angels' lineup looks potent with Mike Trout due for a big game. Angels' Kyle Hendricks should be able to neutralize any offensive threat from the Nats.

Rays vs. Orioles

Pick: Orioles ML (-112)

Prediction: Orioles 7, Rays 5

Best Bet: Over 9.5 Runs (-105)

Zach Eflin has been tagged all season, and the Orioles' offense thrives against right-handers. While Zack Littell is solid, the Orioles’ young bats like Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser should do damage in hitter-friendly conditions.

Here are picks, predictions and best bets for the rest of the matchups:

Athletics vs. Yankees

Pick: Yankees ML (-247)

Prediction: Yankees 6, Athletics 2

Best Bet: Yankees -1.5 (-125)

Twins vs. Tigers

Pick: Tigers ML (-150)

Prediction: Tigers 5, Twins 3

Best Bet: Under 8.5 Runs (-110)

Mariners vs. Rangers

Pick: Mariners ML (TBD)

Prediction: Mariners 6, Rangers 4

Best Bet: Mariners Team Total Over 4.5 (TBD)

Giants vs. White Sox

Pick: Giants ML (-169)

Prediction: Giants 6, White Sox 1

Best Bet: Giants -1.5 (-105)

Cardinals vs. Guardians

Pick: Guardians ML (-121)

Prediction: Guardians 5, Cardinals 4

Best Bet: Over 8.5 Runs (-110)

Dodgers vs. Royals

Pick: Dodgers ML (-169)

Prediction: Dodgers 7, Royals 3

Best Bet: Shohei Ohtani HR (+300)

Rockies vs. Brewers

Pick: Brewers ML (-233)

Prediction: Brewers 9, Rockies 4

Best Bet: Over 9.0 Runs (-105)

Padres vs. Reds

Pick: Reds ML (-157)

Prediction: Reds 5, Padres 3

Best Bet: Under 9.5 Runs (-110)

Cubs vs. Astros

Pick: Cubs ML (TBD)

Prediction: Cubs 4, Astros 3

Best Bet: Cubs +1.5 (-140)

