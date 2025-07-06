MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, July 6: Braves vs Orioles, Mets vs Yankees, and more

The Fourth of July weekend will conclude with another exciting slate of MLB fixtures on Sunday. An exciting series finale of the Subway Series awaits fans at Citi Field, while the Houston Astros will be aiming for a shocking sweep of the best team in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We have compiled the prediction, picks and the best bets for Sunday's slate of fixtures to help bettors and fans in their quest.

Braves vs. Orioles

Score Prediction: Braves 5, Orioles 4

Best Bet: Over 9 runs

Pick: Braves moneyline (-160)

The Baltimore Orioles came from behind not once but twice against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday to clinch a 9-6 win and claiming the series. After two consecutive wins, the Orioles will be hoping for a sweep of their opponents on Sunday.

Mets vs. Yankees

Score Prediction: Mets 5, Yankees 4

Best Bet: Under 9 runs

Pick: Mets moneyline (+185)

The second installment of the Subway Series this season has lived up to the billing with the Mets registering back-to-back thrilling wins against their cross-town rival in their backyard at Citi Field.

Atheletics vs. Giants

Score Prediction: Giants 6, Athletics 5

Best Bet: Over 9 runs

Pick: Giants moneyline (- 107)

Following a 11-2 thumping in the series opener in Sacramento, the San Francisco Giants bounced back with a 7-2 win over the Athletics in the second game of the series on Saturday. With the series on the line, both teams will be aiming for a win in Sunday's series finale.

Reds vs. Phillies

Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Reds 2

Best Bet: Under 9 runs

Pick: Phillies moneyline (- 231)

The Cincinnati Reds offense jumped a wayward Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff to take the series opener on Friday. However, the home team tied the series with a commanding 5-1 win at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The Phillies will aim to win the series finale in hopes of clinching a third consecutive series victory.

Astros vs. Dodgers

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Astros 1

Best Bet: Under 9 runs

Pick: Dodgers moneyline (- 179)

The Houston Astros pulled one of the results of the season after thrashing the Los Angeles Dodgers 18-1 in historic win in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

After shocking the hosts, the Astros put in a defiant performance on Saturday to secure a 6-4 win and claim the series. A historic sweep could be on the cards for Houston against the defending World Series champions.

