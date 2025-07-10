MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Thursday, July 10: Athletics vs. Braves, Padres vs. Diamondbacks, and more

The MLB will witness an All-Star break in less than a week, which will then be followed by the trade deadline on July 31. Ahead of these events, the MLB will feature some important games, with big teams like the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees all in action.

On Thursday, the Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Similarly, the Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners. Ahead of these games, here is a detailed look at the picks, predictions and best bets for Thursday's matchups.

Athletics vs. Braves

Score Prediction: Braves 7, Athletics 3

Pick: Over 9.5 (-105)

Best Bet: Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .336 in 2025 and his last outing against the Athletics saw him score two runs. There is no doubt in the fact that Acuna Jr. is seeing the ball well, and his hitting could prove to be instrumental in the game against the Athletics.

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Score Prediction: Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3

Pick: Under 8.5 Runs (-110)

Best Bet: Padres ML (+102)

Despite a slump in the last game against the Diamondbacks, it can't be denied that the Padres have been a force to be reckoned with at home. The Padres come into this game with a home record of 27-18. This is particularly important against the Diamondbacks, who are not consistent while competing on the road.

Reds vs Marlins

Score Prediction: Reds 6, Marlins 2

Pick: Under 9 runs (-110)

Best Bet: Nick Lodolo Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Nick Lodolo might not have been in action a lot this season, but whenever he has played, he hasn't disappointed. In 11 appearances this season, Lodolo has amassed 93 strikeouts. His left-hand pitching could prove to be useful against the Marlins.

Yankees vs Mariners

Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 3

Pick: Under 9 Total Runs (-110)

Best Bet: Bryan Woo Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Bryan Woo is having a remarkable 2025 season for the Mariners. With 104 strikeouts to his name already, Woo poses to be a major threat to the Yankees. One reason why he could prove to be effective against the Aaron Judge-captained team is that the Yankees are currently undergoing a slump.

Angels vs Rangers

Score Prediction: Rangers 7, Angels 5

Pick: Over 9.5 Runs (-110)

Best Bet: Rangers Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-115)

The Texas Rangers have went 2-3 in their last 5 games. However, what makes them appealing is that they have shown some great offense in that span. The Rangers scored 21 runs in their last two outings, and such hitting against the Los Angeles Angels could help them cross the finish line.

Red Sox vs Rays

Score Prediction: Red Sox 7, Rays 6

Pick: Game Total Over 9.5 Runs (-110)

Best Bet: Jarren Duran Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Jarren Duran's 2025 MLB season until now has seen him averaging .262. While this is a decent average to have, what makes Duran a threat against the Tampa Bay Rays is his hitting in the last two games.

In his previous game against the Colorado Rockies, Duran hit a three-run homer. And in the game before that, he hit a two-run homer.

Orioles vs Mets

Score Prediction: Mets 5, Orioles 2

Pick: Under 9.5 (-110)

Best Bet: David Peterson Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

David Peterson has been pitching well for the New York Mets this season. With 87 strikeouts to his name, Peterson could be a huge threat to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Another interesting fact surrounding this game is that the Orioles haven't been effective against left-handed pitchers, giving Peterson an edge.

