MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, August 5: Marlins vs. Astros, Pirates vs. Giants and more 

MLB teams will continue to fight for postseason spots all month long. Some aces are taking the mound on Tuesday, meaning either there could be a routine win for the favorites or a mishap could see some underdog bets make money.

Here are the picks, predictions and best bets compiled using ESPN and bet365 Sportsbooks.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, August 5

#1. Marlins vs. Astros

Picks: Astros & Marlins ML (Even -110), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Astros 5, Marlins 4

Best Bet: Christian Walker o1.5 Total Bases (+140)

The Houston Astros got back to winning ways in the series opener. Their AL East lead over the Seattle Mariners remains at 3.0 games.

#2. Pirates vs. Giants

Picks: Giants ML (-160), Over 7.5 runs

Prediction: Giants 5, Pirates 3

Best Bet: Rafael Devers o1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Both teams are looking for some salvation in the last half of a tough season. Logan Webb (9-8, 3.31 ERA) gives the San Francisco Giants an edge on Tuesday.

#3. Tigers vs. Twins

Picks: Tigers ML (-150), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Tigers 4, Twins 3

Best Bet: Riley Greene o1.5 Total Bases (+140)

The Tigers will hope to clinch the series on Tuesday. Their offence is likely to get the better of Twins starter Zebby Matthews (2-3, 5.67 ERA) early on in the game.

#4. Phillies vs. Orioles

Picks: Phillies ML (-145), Under 9.5 runs

Prediction: Phillies 5, Orioles 4

Best Bet: Tyler O'Neill o1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Kyle Schwarber's 39th and 40th home runs blasted them to 13-3 win in the opener. They stretched out their lead in the NL East to 1.5 games.

#5. Red Sox vs. Royals

Picks: Red Sox ML (-235), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Red Sox 4, Royals 2

Best Bet: Bobby Witt Jr. o1.5 Total Bases (+145)

Garrett Crochet (12-4, 2.23 ERA) starting means Boston is the favorite to keep the pressure on the Blue Jays, 3.0 games ahead in the division.

#6. Guardians vs. Mets

Picks: Mets ML (-190), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Mets 5, Guardians 3

Best Bet: Pete Alonso o1.5 Total Bases (+140)

Like the Mets, the month of August could be a postseason dealbreaker for Cleveland as well, just 2.5 games outside the AL Wild Card spots.

#7. Braves vs. Brewers

Picks: Brewers ML (-150), Over 7.5 runs

Prediction: Brewers 5, Braves 3

Best Bet: Andrew Vaughn o1.5 Total Bases (+145)

MLB-best Brewers will have Freddy Peralta (12-5, 3.08 ERA) on the mound against a Braves lineup who have underperformed this season.

Here are the rest of the predictions from Tuesday's games

Athletics @ Washington: Nationals 4, A's 3

Cincinnati @ Chicago (C): Cubs 5, Reds 3

New York (Y) @ Texas: Rangers 4, Yankees 3

Toronto @ Colorado: Blue Jays 7, Rockies 4

Tampa Bay @ Los Angeles (A): Angels 4, Rays 3

Chicago (WS) @ Seattle: Mariners 4, White Sox 2

San Diego @ Arizona: Padres 6, Diamondbacks 5

St. Louis @ Los Angeles (D): Dodgers 5, Cardinals 4

