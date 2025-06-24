MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, June 24: Rangers vs. Orioles, Nationals vs. Padres, and more

Many exciting MLB games are scheduled on Tuesday, with matchups including the Texas Rangers vs. the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals vs. the San Diego Padres. Baseball fans can look forward to another full day of baseball action.

Here are the predictions and best picks to help you.

Rangers vs Orioles

Score Prediction: Orioles 5, Rangers 3

Picks: Orioles –1.5 (+145)

Best Bet: Under 10 runs (–110)

The Rangers will put Jacob Latz on the mound against the Orioles' batting lineup which scored six runs in the series opener. The lefty will have a tough time passing through the Orioles' lineup, which includes the likes of Jordan Westburg, Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson.

Moreover, with veteran Charlie Morton on the mound, the Orioles are the team to bet on.

Nationals vs Padres

Score Prediction: Padres 6, Nationals 2

Picks: Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Padres ML (–165)

The Padres have a better starting pitcher and a better team for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, who defeated the home team 10-6 at Petco Park on Monday. The Padres will be eyeing revenge and while the offense hasn't been at their best, their pitching is due for a good game.

The Nationals should struggle at the plate Tuesday night facing righty Ryan Bergert on the mound.

Braves vs. Mets

Score Prediction: Mets 6, Braves 4

Picks: Over 9 runs

Best Bet: Mets win on moneyline

Frankie Montas will be returning for the Mets after the 60-day injured list. While he's not expected to go deep but his presence will be effective against the Braves. Spencer Strider for the Braves may run into trouble against Juan Soto, who is in good touch coming off a two-run home run night.

Betting on the Mets to get a close win is the way to go.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Cardinals 4

Picks: Under 9 runs

Best Bet: Kyle Tucker to hit a home run

Both teams have good pitchers on the mound to start this exciting game. Michael McGreevy (1-1, 2-70 ERA) is an effective pitcher but will the righty be able to hold his own against left-handed hitter Kyle Tucker remains to be seen. On the other hand, Jameson Taillon gave up five runs in his last start, and he'll be motivated to do well here.

This game can go either way, but for now, we cheer the Cubs.

Red Sox vs. Angels

Score Prediction: Red Sox 6, Angels 5

Picks: Boston wins (-190)

Best Bet: Tyler Anderson Over 5.5 Ks (Angels)

There will be lots of swings, hits and misses when the Angels take on the Red Sox. With two solid aces in Garrett Crochet and Tyler Anderson on the mound, it is expected to be a tight contest. Anderson will face the likes of Alex Bregman and Jarren Duran, on the other hand, Crochet will take on Mike Trout & Co.

Expect the Red Sox to win this game.

Here are brief predictions for other matchups:

1. Blue Jays vs. Guardians

Prediction: Guardians 5–4

Bet: Guardians ML, Over 9 runs

2. Athletics vs Tigers

Prediction: Tigers 5–3

Bet: Tigers –1.5, Under 8 runs

3. Yankees vs Reds

Prediction: Yankees 6–3

Bet: Yankees ML, Yankees –1.5

6. Mariners vs Twins

Prediction: Mariners 5–4

Bet: Mariners ML, Over 8.5 runs (line trending)

7. Diamondbacks vs White Sox

Prediction: Diamondbacks 7–4

Bet: Diamondbacks ML, Over 9 runs

8. Rays vs Royals

Prediction: Royals 5–4

Bet: Royals ML, Play Over 8.5 if value

9. Pirates vs Brewers

Prediction: Brewers 5–3

Bet: Pirates +1.5, Brewers ML as single

11. Phillies vs Astros

Prediction: Astros 5–3

Bet: Astros ML (–138)

12. Dodgers vs Rockies

Prediction: Dodgers 8–4

Bet: Dodgers ML (–230), Dodgers –1.5

15. Marlins vs Giants

Prediction: Giants 7–3

Bet: Giants ML

