MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 9: Pirates vs. Royals, Astros vs. Guardians, and more

The MLB action continues to churn with an exciting slate of fixtures for fans on Wednesday. With the All-Star break game approaching, teams are hoping to go into the break on a winning note. However, several teams continue to tumble like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ad

For Wednesday's fixture, which includes an exciting clash between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians, we list the picks, predictions, and best bets for fans.

Pirates vs. Royals

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Score prediction: Kansas City Royals 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Pick: Under 8.5 runs

Best bet: Royals to win (-198)

The Pittsburgh Pirates' losing streak extended to five games after the Kansas City Royals defeated them 4-3 in a hard-fought contest on Tuesday. The loss meant a second consecutive series loss for the Pirates, who will be hoping to avoid back-to-back sweeps on Wednesday. Pittsburgh's offense has been unable to back the pitching and is expected to fall again in the series finale.

Ad

Trending

Astros vs. Guardians

Score prediction: Houston Astros 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Pick: Over 8 runs

Best bet: Astros to win (-142)﻿

After winning six of their last seven games, the Houston Astros fell for a second consecutive game against the Cleveland Guardians after Tuesday's 10-6 defeat. The Astros are expected to bounce back in the series finale ahead of their clash against the Texas Rangers.

Phillies vs. Giants

Score prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4

Ad

Pick: Over 8 runs

Best bet: Giants to win (-161)

The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants played out a thrilling game on Tuesday night with the latter clinching the contest after catcher Patrick Bailey's inside the park home run to walk it off. The Giants clinched the series with a second consecutive win over Philadelphia at Oracle Park this week. The Phillies will do well to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday.

Ad

Athletics vs. Braves

Score prediction: Athletics 4, Atlanta Braves 6

Pick: Under 10 runs

Best bet: Braves to win (-131)

A rampant Athletics offense ran riot against the Atlanta Braves in the series opener on Tuesday in a blowout 10-1 win. The win ended the A's two-game losing skid, however, they are expected to fall in Wednesday's game against the Braves.

Red Sox vs. Rockies

Score prediction: Red Sox 4, Rockies 1

Ad

Pick: Under 9 runs

Best bet: Red Sox to win (-305)

A hapless Colorado Rockies were no match for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday as the hosts clinched a thumping 10-2 win at Fenway Park to claim a series win with a game to spare. The Rockies are the worst team in baseball and their record is not expected to get better anytime soon as the Red Sox are the overwhelming favorites for the series finale.

Ad

Tigers vs. Rays

Score prediction: Detroit Tigers 5, Rockies 3

Pick: Under 8.5 runs

Best bet: Tigers to win (-151)

The Detroit Tigers continue to be the best team in baseball as the reigning World Series winners Los Angeles Dodgers lost for a fifth consecutive time on Tuesday. The Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Tigers are likely to complete back-to-back series sweeps by defeating the Rays in Wednesday's series finale.

Ad

Twins vs. Cubs

Score prediction: Chicago Cubs 7, Rockies 5

Pick: Over 9 runs

Best bet: Cubs to win (-114)

After an 11-0 thumping of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs were humbled by the Minnesota Twins in the series opener on Tuesday. The Twins registered a blowout 8-1 win to take a 1-0 lead, but the Cubs are expected to bounce back in Wednesday's contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More