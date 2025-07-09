MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 9: Pirates vs. Royals, Astros vs. Guardians, and more

The MLB action continues to churn with an exciting slate of fixtures for fans on Wednesday. With the All-Star break game approaching, teams are hoping to go into the break on a winning note. However, several teams continue to tumble like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
For Wednesday's fixture, which includes an exciting clash between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians, we list the picks, predictions, and best bets for fans.
Pirates vs. Royals
Score prediction: Kansas City Royals 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
Pick: Under 8.5 runs
Best bet: Royals to win (-198)
The Pittsburgh Pirates' losing streak extended to five games after the Kansas City Royals defeated them 4-3 in a hard-fought contest on Tuesday. The loss meant a second consecutive series loss for the Pirates, who will be hoping to avoid back-to-back sweeps on Wednesday. Pittsburgh's offense has been unable to back the pitching and is expected to fall again in the series finale.
Astros vs. Guardians
Score prediction: Houston Astros 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
Pick: Over 8 runs
Best bet: Astros to win (-142)
After winning six of their last seven games, the Houston Astros fell for a second consecutive game against the Cleveland Guardians after Tuesday's 10-6 defeat. The Astros are expected to bounce back in the series finale ahead of their clash against the Texas Rangers.
Phillies vs. Giants
Score prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4
Pick: Over 8 runs
Best bet: Giants to win (-161)
The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants played out a thrilling game on Tuesday night with the latter clinching the contest after catcher Patrick Bailey's inside the park home run to walk it off. The Giants clinched the series with a second consecutive win over Philadelphia at Oracle Park this week. The Phillies will do well to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday.
Athletics vs. Braves
Score prediction: Athletics 4, Atlanta Braves 6
Pick: Under 10 runs
Best bet: Braves to win (-131)
A rampant Athletics offense ran riot against the Atlanta Braves in the series opener on Tuesday in a blowout 10-1 win. The win ended the A's two-game losing skid, however, they are expected to fall in Wednesday's game against the Braves.
Red Sox vs. Rockies
Score prediction: Red Sox 4, Rockies 1
Pick: Under 9 runs
Best bet: Red Sox to win (-305)
A hapless Colorado Rockies were no match for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday as the hosts clinched a thumping 10-2 win at Fenway Park to claim a series win with a game to spare. The Rockies are the worst team in baseball and their record is not expected to get better anytime soon as the Red Sox are the overwhelming favorites for the series finale.
Tigers vs. Rays
Score prediction: Detroit Tigers 5, Rockies 3
Pick: Under 8.5 runs
Best bet: Tigers to win (-151)
The Detroit Tigers continue to be the best team in baseball as the reigning World Series winners Los Angeles Dodgers lost for a fifth consecutive time on Tuesday. The Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Tigers are likely to complete back-to-back series sweeps by defeating the Rays in Wednesday's series finale.
Twins vs. Cubs
Score prediction: Chicago Cubs 7, Rockies 5
Pick: Over 9 runs
Best bet: Cubs to win (-114)
After an 11-0 thumping of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs were humbled by the Minnesota Twins in the series opener on Tuesday. The Twins registered a blowout 8-1 win to take a 1-0 lead, but the Cubs are expected to bounce back in Wednesday's contest.