MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, June 18: Guardians vs Giants, Brewers vs Cubs, and more

Like Tuesday, MLB's schedule continues with all 30 teams in action on Wednesday. There are some divisional clashes taking place this week that are crucial for teams looking to get an early idea of their postseason chances as the midseason mark approaches.
Here's taking a look at the picks and predictions from Wednesday's games.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, June 18
Guardians vs Giants
Prediction: Giants 5, Guardians 4
Best Bet: Over 8 runs
The Giants head into the game on a three-game losing streak. They took the series opener in a low-intensity game, finishing 3-2 in the road team's favor. Expect few runs on the board, with Logan Allen and Justin Verlander starting for their respective teams.
Brewers vs Cubs
Prediction: Cubs 5, Brewers 4
Best Bet: Cubs ML (-149)
The Cubs are the joint best team in the National League currently, alongside the New York Mets.
Their win in the series opener was their third straight at home, improving to a 24-12 record at the Wrigley Field. The Brewers lineup will have their work cut out against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA).
Astros vs Athletics
Prediction: Astros 6, Athletics 5
Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs
The two divisional rivals face for the fifth time this season, with the Astros extending an advantage over their opponents with a win on Tuesday.
The Astros' Cam Smith had four hits in the game as they batted in 13 runs. Expect a similar offensive performance against Luis Severino (2-6, 4.47 ERA), A's starter, who's up against Framber Valdez (7-4, 3.10 ERA)
Royals vs Rangers
Prediction: Rangers 4, Royals 3
Best Bet: Rangers ML (-127)
Expect a close game between two teams that are evenly matched. However, the Rangers are the better team on current form, with a 7-3 record in their last 10, compared to Royals' 2-8 record.
The Royals took a resounding 6-1 win in the series opener but have been outscored by 20 runs by opponents in the last 10 games.
Phillies vs Marlins
Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4
Best Bet: Phillies ML (-196)
The Phillies are clearly the favorites to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Ranger Suarez (5-1, 2.32 ERA) starts against a Marlins lineup batting at .253 for the season. Philadelphia will look to capitalize in the NL East standings, with the Mets on a four-game losing streak.
Here are the predictions from the rest of the games:
Boston @ Seattle: Seattle 3, Red Sox 2
Pittsburgh @ Detroit: Tigers 4, Pirates 2
Colorado @ Washington: Nationals 6, Rockies 4
Los Angeles (A) @ New York (Y): Yankees 5, Angels 3
Arizona @ Toronto: Blue Jays 4, Diamondbacks 3
Minnesota @ Cincinnati: Reds 5, Twins 4
New York (M) @ Atlanta: Mets 5, Braves 4
Baltimore @ Tampa Bay: Rays 5, Orioles 4
St. Louis @ Chicago (WS): Cardinals 5, White Sox 4
San Diego @ Los Angeles (D): Dodgers 5, Padres 4
