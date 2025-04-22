MLB Pitcher Power Rankings: Who are the top 10 hottest arms entering Week 5?

Now that the 2025 season is a few weeks in, fans and analysts are getting a better grasp on the pitcher power rankings. Although it is still early and there is plenty of time for things to change from a statistical standpoint, there have been enough opportunities for the game's best arms to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. From flamethrowers to groundball specialists, let's dive in.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 stars on the MLB pitcher power rankings

#10 - Tyler Mahle

It has been quite the season so far from Texas Rangers veteran Tyler Mahle. The veteran pitcher has bounced back in major way this year, and while there is a realistic chance that this is his only appearance on the pitcher power rankings, his 3-0 record with an unfathomable 0.68 ERA is too strong to deny. Like it or not, Mahle has been one of the best pitchers this season.

#9 - Logan Webb

After a rough start to the season, Logan Webb has been pitching more like the superstar we have grown accustomed to. The San Francisco Giants ace has been excellent yet again this season, posting an 1.80 ERA in April and appears on-track to keep things rolling.

#8 - Kodai Senga

New York Mets ace Kodai Senga has stepped up in a major way for his club this season. While there are question marks surrounding the Mets' rotation, Senga has been a force on the mound, which is even more impressive after throwing only 5.1 innings in 2024.

#7 - Paul Skenes

Another superstar pitcher who has been improving upon a slow start is Paul Skenes. The Pittburgh Pirates ace is still considered the betting favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award this season and given him improvements on the mound, he could take over the top spot on this pitcher power rankings list when all is said and done.

#6 - Tarik Skubal

Like Skenes, Tarik Skubal has been looking much more like himself in recent outings, proving why he is widely viewed as one of the best arms in the game. The Detroit Tigers ace has only surrendered two runs in his last three outings, improving his season-long numbers and entering himself in Cy Young taks yet again.

#5 - Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert continues to rise the pitcher power rankings, establishing himself as one of the most reliable and consistent arms in baseball. If Gilbert can remain healthy, there is no doubt that he will be one of the finalists for the AL Cy Young Award given his ability to racking up strikeouts and limit baserunners. He currently owns a 2.63 ERA but has a dazzling 0.88 WHIP with 41 strikeouts.

#4 - Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene's last outing was a disaster, allowing 5 earned runs to the Baltimore Orioles. That being said, he was nearly untouchable before that start, which is why he is remains inside the top 5 in the pitcher power rankings. The Cincinnati Reds ace is looking like he is living up to his sky-high potential and if he bounces back in his next outing, could climb this list.

#3 - Max Fried

One of the biggest move for the New York Yankees this offseason was signing Max Fried in free agency. The long-time Atlanta Braves starter has been tremendous early this year, stepping up for the club in the wake of Gerrit Cole's season-ending injury.

#2 - Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet could easily be at the top of this pitch power rankings list, however, the difference between the top arms is so minimal that the list could fluctuate each day. The Boston Red Sox flamethrower has been excellent, proving that his breakout 2024 campaign was no fluke. Crochet is the current frontrunner for the AL Cy Young on FanDuel.

#1 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Coming in at the top spot on the pitcher power rankings is Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese starter has taken a significant step forward this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 3-1 record with a 0.93 ERA with 38 strikeouts and a 0.86 WHIP. This is the type of performance that many fans were hoping for when he made the jump from Japan last offseason.

