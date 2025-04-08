MLB Pitchers Power Rankings: Who are the top 10 hottest arms entering Week 3?

The MLB pitcher power rankings are littered with elite strikeout artists and magicians with the ball in their hands. Since it is still so early on in the year, most starting pitchers have only had two or three appearances, however, many of them did not disappoint.

The pitcher power rankings are certainly going to change throughout the season, especially with the risk of injury. We have already seen one of the best pitchers in baseball, Gerrit Cole, be ruled out for the season. That being said, there are plenty of starters putting on a show early in 2025.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 pitchers in the MLB power rankings right now

#10 - Hunter Greene

It is a nearly impossible task of making a power rankings list of starting pitchers given how early it is in the year. This list will undoubtedly change throughout the season but for the moment, the Cincinnati Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene has been electric and deserves a spot. Through 19.0 innings this season, Green has posted a 1.42 ERA with a whopping 22 strikeouts.

#9 - Logan Webb

Another pitcher who could easily find himself higher on this list later on in the season is Logan Webb. The San Francisco Giants ace has continued to prove why he is one of the best in the game, helping the club surprise the rest of the league by taking over first place in the NL West with an 8-1 record.

#8 - Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners superstar Logan Gilbert is one of the best pitchers in baseball and currently leads the Majors with 25 strikeouts. Gilbert has all of the tools to find himself in Cy Young conversations by the end of the season thanks to his ability to not only rack up strikeouts but limit base runners due his control of the zone.

#7 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most impressive rotations in baseball, however, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been the best of the bunch. The sophmore starter currently owns a dazzling 1.69 ERA over 16.0 innings of work and could be in serious contention for awards as the season rolls along.

#6 - Garrett Crochet

The breakout star of 2024, Garrett Crochet has been impressive so far in his first season with the Boston Red Sox. While his first outing left something to be desired, his second start saw him throw 8.0 scoreless inning with 8 strikeouts. Crochet has a big year ahead of him.

#5 - Spencer Schwellenbach

Spencer Schwellenbach has been one of the best pitchers in the league so far this season, not surrendering a single run in two games, while also racking up 14 strikeouts in the process. If he can keep this up, Schwellenbach will undoubtedly climb the MLB power rankings before the end of the season.

#4 - Tarik Skubal

It hasn't been the start to the season for the reigning American League Cy Young Award, however Tarik Skubal is widely considered the most talented pitcher in baseball. He only finds himself at 4th on this power rankings list because of his rough two outings, however, given his track record of success, he could be at the top of the list by the end of the month.

#3 - Chris Sale

What goes for Skubal can also be said for Chris Sale. The 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner has also struggled through the early part of the season but much like Skubal, he will certainly bounceback in a big way sooner rather than later.

#2 - Paul Skenes

The sky is the limit for Paul Skenes and no one will be surprised if he is the top pitcher on the MLB power rankings list. A true flamethrower in every sense of the word, Skenes has all of the tools to take down any player in baseball, making him a generational talent on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

#1 - Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler takes the top spot heading into the third week for the 2025 season. The Philadelphia Phillies ace has only allowed 5 hits this season while also racking up 18 strikeouts over 13.0 innings of work. Wheeler is a perrenial Cy Young candidate every season for a reason and this year is no different.

