MLB Pitchers Power Rankings: Who are the top 10 hottest arms entering Week 7 ft. Tarik Skubal and Hunter Greene

The top MLB pitchers are starting to separate from the pack heading into Week 7 of the 2025 regular season. There are a number of different ways to judge the best pitchers in the league, but it's clear that these 10 pitchers stand above the pack.
Let's have a look at those who are sticking their head up.
A look at the Top MLB Pitchers power rankings ahead of Week 7
10. Brandon Pfaadt
- Stats: 5-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP
The Arizona Diamondbacks have plenty of big names in the starting rotation, and that allows Brandon Pfaadt to go unnoticed at times. Pfaadt is pitching with a ton of confidence this season, but he's also getting great run support.
9. Casey Mize
- Stats: 5-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP
Casey Mize appears to be taking the next step for the Detroit Tigers, giving them a really solid number two starter. Mize doesn't have a great ERA, but he has found a way to win games for Detroit.
8. Griffin Canning
- Stats: 5-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP
Griffin Canning is making the most of his opportunity with the New York Mets, pitching well to begin 2025. Canning had another great start on May 5, lowering his ERA to 2.50, and it looks like he could be one of the top MLB pitchers.
7. Hunter Brown
- Stats: 5-1, 1.67 ERA, 0.88 WHIP
Hunter Brown is finally starting to deliver for the Houston Astros, and he's been nearly unhittable at times this season. Brown is able to overwhelm opponents with his fastball, but he's been using other pitches effectively.
6. Paul Skenes
- Stats: 3-3, 2.74 ERA, 0.91 WHIP
The overall numbers for Paul Skenes would suggest that he is regressing this season, but that's not the case. Skenes did just give up three home runs to the Chicago Cubs, but he's still a dominant pitcher.
5. Bryan Woo
- Stats: 4-1, 2.58 ERA, 0.83 WHIP
Bryan Woo continues to pitch well for the Seattle Mariners, and he doesn't always get great run support. Woo has the potential to continue to get better throughout the season.
4. Nathan Eovaldi
- Stats: 2-2, 2.11 ERA, 0.77 WHIP
Nathan Eovaldi just continues to be an effective starting pitcher, and his numbers this season are tremendous. Eovaldi will have to continue to prove that his fast start isn't a fluke.
3. Max Fried
- Stats: 6-0, 1.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP
Max Fried has been remarkable for the New York Yankees this season, going a perfect 6-0 to begin the year. Fried had to take on the ace role in Spring Training and has lived up to the label as one of the best MLB pitchers.
2. Tarik Skubal
- Stats: 3-2, 2.21 ERA, 0.98 WHIP
Tarik Skubal got off to a rocky start in 2025, but he's starting to come on strong. Skubal is one of the most competitive pitchers in the league, and he never gives in.
1. Hunter Greene
- Stats: 4-2, 2.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP
Hunter Greene is starting to look like a Cy Young contender in the National League for the Cincinnati Reds. Greene is a strikeout machine and continues to get weak contact.