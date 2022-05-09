MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks: Willy Adames, Chris Flexen, Zach Plesac - May 9th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 11 games of MLB action this Monday, May 9, and we're here to guide you through the best player props.

MLB Player Prop #1: Willy Adames Over 0.5 Runs (+105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, May 9, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

The Reds are 5-23, sporting the worst record in the majors entering Monday's game. Willy Adames and the Brewers will square off against Luis Castillo, who will be making his 2022 debut. Adames usually bats second and is carrying a .387 OBP in May. He scored in each game of the Brewers' series against the Reds last week. He scored a total of six runs in that three-game series and reached base six times via a hit or a walk.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Willy Adames with another multi-home run game!



(via @brewers)



RING THE BELLWilly Adames with another multi-home run game!(via @brewers) RING THE BELL 🔔Willy Adames with another multi-home run game!(via @brewers)https://t.co/SyxImf5ebj

"Willy Adames with another multi-home run game!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Against a terrible Reds team, expect Adames to come around to score at least once Monday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Chris Flexen Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Monday, May 9, 9:40 P.M. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Chris Flexen gets the nod for Seattle on Monday against a strong Phillies lineup. Flexen has a solid ERA of 3.10, but his record is only 1-4. He's not a big strikeout pitcher at all, and he's only K'd 17 batters in 29 innings so far. He only struck out 6.3 hitters per nine last year, and his game-high in 2022 is just five. Facing a Phillies team that gets on base a decent amount, look for Flexen to record under six punchouts Monday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Zach Plesac Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Monday, May 9, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

The White Sox enter Monday's division matchup on a six-game winning streak. They've won a lot of tight contests thanks to their pitching staff, but they haven't been putting up a ton of runs. In fact, they're 28th in the MLB in runs scored, but they put the ball in play a lot as they rank second best in the league when it comes to not striking out.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox



Reply with your vote for Player of the Game, presented by

"How sweep it is." - @ Chicago White Sox

Plesac hasn't had a game with over four strikeouts this year, and has never been a strikeout pitcher in his career, so look for that trend to continue against a contact team in the White Sox.

