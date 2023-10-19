The Houston Astros face an almost do-or-die matchup in the ALCS last night and came out victorious. The defending champs had lost two games at home, so a third loss in a row would have almost ended the series. They came out hot and held off the Texas Rangers to earn that victory.

That slashes Texas' lead in half. A 2-0 lead is now 2-1, and the momentum could be shifting. MLB podcaster Ben Verlander believes it is, and he says the Rangers lost a prime opportunity to knock Houston out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Verlander said:

"The Astros are not dead yet. That's the takeaway from tonight. The Rangers lost a chance to essentially eliminate the Astros. It wouldn't have been over, but it kind of would've been over if you go down 3-0... They now have the momentum on the road... where they thrive. The Astros are so much better on the road."

For evidence of this, look no further than a late series in Texas between these two teams. The Astros swept Texas in Globe Life Park, outscoring them handily in every single game.

Last night's victory wasn't a blowout, but from Martin Maldonado's single and Jose Altuve's home run, the Astros kept scoring and fending off any comeback and won 8-5. Yordan Alvarez was key once again.

The Houston Astros comeback is on

Max Scherzer was ineffective in his return off the Injured List. He was supposed to be a key contributor, and bringing a former Cy Young winner into a Game 3 win with a two-game lead was supposed to yield positive results.

Max Scherzer was blasted by the Houston Astros

It did not, so the Rangers now find themselves scrambling to maintain their lead and keep the defending champions down. Houston was on the ropes, but that has changed.

If the Astros can win again, the series takes on an entirely new shape. The Rangers needed to win two of three at home, and they did not start off the series in good fashion. What was once a dominant effort has now begun to sour, and it'll be up to Game 4's starter to change that back. Andrew Heaney is expected to pitch for them.