Shohei Ohtani has played in 119 of 121 Los Angeles Angels games this season. The two-way superstar has dedicated himself to the team and is 100 percent committed on the field. He has 529 plate appearances and has pitched over 130 innings.

However, it may be time for a break.

The Angels' 7-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday means they have dropped to 59-62 on the season. The Halos are firmly cemented in fourth place in the American League East and trail the Rangers by eight games. They are currently eight games out of the wild card race with just 41 games remaining.

Perhaps more concerning than their record is the team's current form. Despite strong performances from Ohtani, the team has a 3-11 record since the trade deadline. At this stage, their chances of making the postseason are slim.

Former MLB player and podcaster Trevor Plouffe gave his two cents on the Shohei Ohtani situation, and whether or not the 2021 AL MVP should be shut down for the remainder of the season:

"Shohei has to think about himself in this situation. I don't think it's a bad thing to be selfish."

Speaking on a recent episode of Baseball Today, Plouffe insists the Angels icon needs to prioritize health as he approaches the final stages of the season.

Ohtani has been sensational this year for the Los Angeles Angels. He currently ranks first in the league in batting average against and seventh in strikeouts (165). On the offensive front, he leads in the MLB in OPS (1.062) and triples (7). He also ranks second in home runs (41) behind only Atlanta Braves infielder Matt Olson.

Shohei Ohtani is in the final stages of a one-year, $30 million contract

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani warms up for a game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas

Plouffe goes on to mention Ohtani's upcoming contract as a key reason why the Japanese star needs to consider taking some time off.

"Shohei Ohtani obliterated this baseball! HR number 41!" - Codify

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and his next contract will likely shatter the previous MLB record. Some experts predict the number could go as high as $500-$600 million.

Shohei Ohtani's stellar form makes him a shoo-in for his second MVP crown in three years. With the Angels season slowly slipping away, it is hard to justify keeping him out there for the final weeks of the season.