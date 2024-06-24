MLB Power Rankings: Listing the top 5 starting pitchers in Week 14

Through 14 weeks of the MLB regular season, there are a few pitchers putting together dominant seasons. In both the AL and NL, the Cy Young races are becoming clearer with every passing day. Each time these hurlers get on the mound, they put in good outings and further add to their resume. Here are the five who've been the best so far.

5 Best pitchers in MLB right now

5) Ranger Suarez

Ranger Suarez is putting together an impressive season. The Philadelphia Phillies ace is currently 10-1 with a startlingly low 1.75 ERA. He is tied for second in the NL with 2.8 fWAR and is pitching like the best player on the National League's best team. He also sports a 9.26 K/9 and a 0.58 HR/9.

4) Chris Sale

Chris Sale is officially back. The Atlanta Braves ace is right in the thick of the Cy Young conversation. The lefty has a 2.91 ERA and 2.30 FIP, both excellent metrics. His 11.11 K/9 is great, and he's fresh off a sterling shutdown outing against the vaunted New York Yankees.

3) Tyler Glasnow

If the season ended today, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow would likely be the Cy Young winner. He leads the NL with 2.9 fWAR and sports an impressive 12.15 K/9. Combine that with a 2.88 ERA and 2.63 FIP and it's clear that the Dodgers have a genuine ace on their roster.

2) Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet is adding to his immense trade value every day. The Chicago White Sox ace is second in baseball with 3.0 fWAR and has a stunning 12.59 K/9 rate. His 3.25 ERA (2.43 xERA) and 2.59 FIP are excellent numbers, as is his 6-6 record for a team that has just 21 wins.

1) Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck continues to pour in impressive outings and leads the sport with a 3.4 fWAR. His season ERA is down to 2.14, though his xERA suggests some luck as it sits at 3.29. His 2.21 FIP is excellent as well, and he sports a 7-5 record with a minuscule 0.19 HR/9 rate. He's difficult to face right now.