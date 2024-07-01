MLB Power Rankings: Listing the top 5 starting pitchers in Week 15

Through 15 weeks of the MLB season, the picture of the league's best starting pitchers is becoming clear. These players are likely to be in awards conversations for a long time, and a few of them are likely to win awards once the season concludes. Here's which pitchers have dominated this far into the MLB regular season.

Best pitchers in baseball in Week 15

5) Chris Sale

Chris Sale might win the Cy Young

Chris Sale has been a revelation for the Atlanta Braves. The ace has a 3.0 fWAR, tied for fourth in baseball, and is 10-3. He also has a 2.79 ERA, 2.32 FIP and an 11.34 K/9. The ace who used to win awards and dominate hitters has finally recovered from injury. He has been the perfect Spencer Strider replacement thus far.

4) Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez has been great lately

No longer is Ranger Suarez the best pitcher in the National League, as his Philadelphia Phillies teammate has surpassed him. That teammate wasn't Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola. It was Cristopher Sanchez, who now has 3.0 fWAR. He also has a 2.41 ERA and 2.38 FIP. He's made 16 starts, winning six of them and losing three as well.

3) Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans is an ace

Cole Ragans is blossoming into a legitimate ace for the Kansas City Royals. The pitcher has 3.1 fWAR, third in baseball, and would be tops in the National League. His 3.33 ERA and 2.64 FIP are good metrics, but the 11.05 K/9 rate he has right now is the most eye-popping number.

2) Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck is having a fantastic year

Tanner Houck is no longer at the top of the list, but he's still in second. The Boston Red Sox ace continues to have an excellent season: 7-6 record, 2.67 ERA, 2.56 FIP, 0.42 HR/9, 3.2 fWAR, and 107.2 innings already. He will almost undoubtedly be a Cy Young finalist in the American League at the end of the season.

1) Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet has been the best pitcher in MLB

The best pitcher in baseball right now plays for the worst team in baseball. Garret Crochet is the league leader in fWAR by 0.5, a fairly substantial margin. He's been outstanding: 6-6 record, 3.02 ERA (2.38 xERA), 2.37 FIP, 12.52 K/9 and 0.89 HR/9. He's been incredible, though he might only be playing his way onto a contending team at the deadline right now.

