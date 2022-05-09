MLB Power Rankings: New York Mets get closer to dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers this week in NL team standings

The National League standings are assuming the form that we may see throughout this MLB season. The new universal DH rule has opened up the floodgates of offense throughout the league. The combinations that some teams have of rock-solid pitching and electrifying offense are coming together to produce some really exciting and entertaining results.

Here are the MLB Power Rankings for the National League for the week of May 9, 2022.

#5 Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies have been outscored by a difference of -13 in the 2022 MLB season. While this is not a compliment by virtue of itself, it speaks to the team’s ability to score runs and produce offense. With a team average of .257 and a league-leading 241 hits, they have the best hitting in baseball. The Rockies are holding their own in their exceptionally difficult division and will hope to score some crucial wins in their upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants.

#4 San Diego Padres

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres

Another NL West team, the San Diego Padres, are having a surprisingly good season. With a record of 19-10, the Padres are currently second in their division. The story of the season has been third baseman Manny Machado.

Justice Parman @justice_parman The best player in Major League Baseball plays for the San Diego Padres and his name is Manny Machado. The best player in Major League Baseball plays for the San Diego Padres and his name is Manny Machado. https://t.co/RVMLFT41CY

"The best player in Major League Baseball plays for the San Diego Padres and his name is Manny Machado." - @ Justice Parman

Machado who is in his 11th season in the MLB has seven home runs and 21 RBIs to go along with his average of .385. Eric Hosmer, who had an underwhelming 2021, has also been instrumental with 18 RBIs and a .351 batting average.

#3 Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves

It seems the days of the Milwaukee Brewers ruling the NL Central have arrived and are here to stay. The defending division champs have scored 138 runs, the most in the National League. Rowdy Tellez, who had an eight-RBI game last week, is leading the charge for his team with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 28 games this season.

#2 New York Mets

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two

The 2022 season may be remembered as the year that the New York Mets became one of the resident powerhouses within the MLB. Owner Steve Cohen's philosophy of sparing no expense appears to be paying off. Apart from Max Scherzer, who, at $135 million over three years, is the biggest signing in MLB history, the Mets are dropping serious cash on other players like Jake deGrom, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso. Tied for the second most home runs in the National League, the Mets are hitting and pitching like pros this year.

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

The story of the year for the LA Dodgers has been their unreal pitching. Clayton Kershaw reached 100 wins at Dodger Stadium and broke the franchise record for strikeouts. Walker Buehler has already pitched a complete game shutout. The entire pitching staff has a combined ERA of just 2.07, by far the lowest in the MLB.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Clayton Kershaw. The Dodger Strikeout King. Clayton Kershaw. The Dodger Strikeout King. 👑 https://t.co/5uQ80oC2gh

"Clayton Kershaw. The Dodger Strikeout King." - @ Rob Friedman

In fact, the Dodgers pitching leads the league in virtually every pitching stat: fewest hits, walks, and home runs allowed, as well as the lowest WHIP. The Dodgers are making a very strong case to win the division and potentially more. They currently have a record of 19-7.

