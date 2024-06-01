MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 10?

With June now upon us, the 2024 MLB season is beginning to take real form. From predictable outcomes to unexpected results, fans this year have been treated to very few dull moments.

With about two months to go until the trade deadline, contending teams will be looking to upgrade on talent, while underperforming clubs will soon resign to their fates as deadline sellers. Today, we are predicting how the MLB standings might look after the end of week ten of the 2024 season.

MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Week 10

10. San Diego Padres

After spending the first portion of the season on the peripheries, the San Diego Padres appear to be finally living up to their payroll.

Over the past seven days, the Friars have hit .276, giving them the second-best average in baseball over that period. Luis Arraez, who came to the team from the Marlins on May 4, has hit .378 for his new team, and the upcoming series against the struggling A's and Angels gives San Diego a chance to leap further ahead.

"Luis Arraez's FOURTH hit of the night drives in two! He has 82 hits on the season... it's still May" - Talkin' Baseball

9. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners' -6 run differential is the lowest among MLB teams with a record over .500, however, the team is still finding ways to win ballgames. Now leading the AL West, the team's key bats are starting to spark. Ty France and Julio Rodriguez have hit .435 and .357 respectively over the past week.

8. Kansas City Royals

Starting pitching has been the saving grace for the Kansas City Royals this season. With a 3.04 rotational ERA, KC starters have the third-best ERA in baseball. However, when it comes to relievers, their ERA rankings plummet to 24th. Fortunately, the Royals have been able to score a lot this season, with the likes of Sal Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. qualifying as their club's top contributors.

"Bobby Witt Jr. is so smooth" - Baseball's Greatest Moments

7. Atlanta Braves

On May 26, reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna tore his ACL for the second time since the summer of 2021. While this is an obvious blow to the team, Braves fans will be hoping that the remainder of their potent offense will carry them forward.

Marcell Ozuna, for instance, has been unstoppable, leading the NL in home runs and RBIs with 16 and 49, respectively, whilst maintaining a commendable .310 batting average.

6. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras continues his MVP run, improving his team's fortunes in the process. The Venezuelan is hitting. 323/.394/.502 with 8 home runs and 44 RBIs.

However, the Brewers have also been able to generate offense from other sources. Over the past week, Milwaukee's .290 average places them atop the entire MLB, while the club's 64 strikeouts during that period are also among the highest in the league.

"We stan William Contreras" - Bally Sports Wisconsin

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Now with a 36-23 record, the Los Angeles Dodgers retain their commanding lead in the National League West. With upcoming series slated to take place against the Rockies and Pirates, manager Dave Roberts will have the chance to see his team pull even further ahead.

4. Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have been on an absolute tear. 8-2 over their past ten, Cleveland is now 19-6 at their home park, Progressive Field, on the shores of Lake Erie.

In addition to the team's apt hitting, their bullpen has been incredibly reliable. This season, Guardians relievers have a combined ERA of 2.51, the lowest figure in the game, and also boasts more strikeouts than any other bullpen in the NL.

"Tanner Bibee is locked in, in case you were wondering. #ForTheLand" - Cleveland Guardians

3. Baltimore Orioles

The ability to win on the road has been an integral part of the Baltimore Orioles' success this season. Moreover, the club has exhibited supreme hitting power, and is second only to the New York Yankees in total number of home runs.

With upcoming series scheduled against the Rays and Blue Jays, the two weakest teams in their division, manager Brandon Hyde's club may be able to pull well ahead.

2. New York Yankees

After a 2023 season that most fans in the Bronx would want to forget, the New York Yankees have surged back with a vengeance this year. Now 40-19, the Bronx Bombers have the AL's best record and have hit more home runs than any other team. Captain Aaron Judge appears to be back in vintage form, as the outfielder's 20 home runs are the most in baseball.

"That Arson Judge is so hot right now." - New York Yankees

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The start to the Philadelphia Phillies' season was the best of any team since the 2001 Mariners, who set a winning record of 116 that sustains to this day. Riding on the back of bats like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and others, the Phillies have scored the most runs in MLB, and boast the lowest overall ERA in the National League.

As such, one can reasonably expect the Phillies to occupy the top of the MLB power rankings into the forseeable future.

