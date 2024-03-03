MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 teams four weeks away from Opening Day

With one month from MLB Opening Day, there are some squads that are proving their stature early on. While it's not easy to analyze team success in Spring Training since most of the players won't make it to Opening Day, it is easy to look at how the stars are doing and use that as an indicator of how well they'll do in the regular season, thus improving their team status.

MLB Power Rankings one month out

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10) Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made a few significant additions in the offseason and brought Cody Bellinger back. That's led to a very encouraging spring. They were a contender last year, and they look even stronger this season.

9) Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a hot start, and everyone is playing pretty well. Trea Turner looks ready to build off his incredible finish last season, and Bryce Harper is doing well at first base.

8) Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't rest on their laurels after a shocking World Series trip. Thus far, they've looked good in Spring Training, which certainly bodes well for an NL title defense.

7) Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays were quiet this offseason, mostly trading pieces away. They're still a dominant team, and a relatively slow start to spring doesn't change that. It largely doesn't matter who's on the team these days- they're going to contend regardless.

6) Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers look good

The defending World Series champs were also fairly quiet this offseason, but they're off to a very strong 6-2 start in Spring Training. Despite losing Jordan Montgomery, they look like a threat again.

5) New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are doing quite well, and they've done it without great pitching. Marcus Stroman has been solid, but everyone else has floundered a bit. Juan Soto is proving to be a perfect addition, and stars like Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu look revitalized.

4) Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are quietly off to a 5-4 start despite being mostly inactive this offseason. Josh Hader, their lone major addition, looks good, and Joe Espada's first squad as manager looks poised to reclaim their throne.

3) Atlanta Braves

It shouldn't be a surprise that the Atlanta Braves look great again this year. Ronald Acuna Jr. is poised to defend his MVP, and their vaunted lineup has led them to a pretty solid start in Spring Training.

2) Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles won 101 games last year. They added Corbin Burnes in a blockbuster trade. Most of their spring stars are top prospects that could be MLB players soon. That makes their 8-1 record even more impressive.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers boast the most talent-filled roster in baseball. It shouldn't matter what they do in spring, but they're still an astounding 8-2. It could be a long season for all other MLB teams.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.