MLB predictions today: Pirates vs Phillies, Angels vs Mariners, and more | June 6

We have a full docket of MLB action on Friday, June 6, featuring a few interesting matchups. Ahead of the All-Star break, teams are hoping to be in the best position to decide their next course of action, which will be at the trade deadline on July 31.

Friday promises to be full of thrilling baseball and here's a breakdown of key games and predictions.

Angels vs. Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have traveled to Anaheim to open a three-game series against the LA Angels on Friday. Both teams belong to the same division, the AL West, and neither has done well in the last 10 games, going 3-7.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryce Miller (2-4, 5.36 ERA) while the Angels will have Kyle Hendricks on the hill (2-6, 5.34). Expect Mike Trout & Co. to produce a strong offense against Miller.

Prediction: Angels 5, Mariners 3

Pirates vs Phillies

This is the most lopsided draw of the day. The Philadelphia Phillies (37-25) are a much stronger team on paper against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates (23-39). However, the Phillies haven't been particularly great lately, going 3-7 in the last 10 games, while the Pirates have gone 5-5 in the same span.

Southpaw Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.14), who has been reasonably good, will take the mound against Bryce Harper & Co. Meanwhile, the Phillies will send Joe Ross (2-1, 4.34) on the hill. The Phillies will get a win here.

Prediction: Phillies 4, Pirates 2

Twins vs Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays for the next three days. The Blue Jays have been on hot form, going 8-2 in the last 10 games and it will be tough for the Twins to put a stop to their momentum.

The Blue Jays will start with southpaw Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.28) while the Twins will have a righty up in Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48). Expect the Blue Jays to put in a strong showing and take the win on the road.

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Twins 1

Reds vs Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ballpark to start the three-game series. Both teams have had mixed results over their last 10 games, going 4-6 and 5-5, respectively.

Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.10) takes the mound for the Reds while Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 7.05) turns up for the Diamondbacks. Despite the Reds' home-field advantage, they will fall short against the NL West rivals.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4

Here are the predictions for other interesting matchups on the slate:

White Sox vs. Royals:

The Royals are favored to win, with Vinnie Pasquantino leading their offense.

Rockies vs. Mets:

The Mets will outscore the Rockies in a high-scoring game. Juan Soto is heating up and could hit a home run.

Athletics vs. Orioles:

The Orioles are predicted to win, taking advantage of the Athletics' bullpen.

Nationals vs. Rangers:

The Nationals are slightly favored to edge out the Rangers in this matchup.

Rays vs. Marlins:

The Rays are expected to leverage their home advantage to secure a win over the Marlins.

