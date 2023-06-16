The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are preparing to travel to England for MLB's London Series. It will be a two-game series on June 24-25 at London Stadium.

London Stadium is starting to take shape as the series is just over a week away. The infield clay has been laid, the artificial turf has been placed and the foul poles have been installed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's quite the transformation and took a lot of time, effort and supplies. Both the clay and the artificial turf will be stored away after the series to be used next year when the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies come for a visit.

The field is not finished yet, as there's still some work to be done. The construction of the batting cages, dugouts and clubhouses is ongoing. Nevertheless, the stadium will look great for the matchup between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

"You lost me after square feet," one fan posted.

"I love seeing MLB baseball played in other countries," another fan posted.

Baseball fans in the United States are a little confused with the measurements. Eighteen-meter foul poles aren't something they typically hear in the sport.

Fans lucky enough to be attending the game are excited. It's a great idea to bring MLB to other countries. It helps grow the game and reach audiences that it typically would not.

Don't sleep on the London Series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

Neither the Chicago Cubs nor St. Louis Cardinals have started the season well. The Cardinals were the favorites to take the division this season but have fallen on their face to start the season.

Most fans may not be excited about this matchup, but both teams have turned it up recently. It could prove to be a great series.

The Cubs are on a four-game win streak. They're coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates and an impressive win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Cardinals haven't been as fortunate lately, losing their last five straight. But this is a team that you can never count out, no matter how bad they look. Playing their division rivals, watch for this team to step it up.

Baseball fans have seen some great games being played in London. Will this be another series to remember, or did the league make a mistake with this matchup?

Poll : 0 votes