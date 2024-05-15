MLB Schedule Strength: Listing top 5 teams with toughest upcoming fixtures after Week 7 ft. Rays, Red Sox

While it seems the MLB season just started, we are now into our seventh week of action. There has been no shortage of excitement with all that has happened so far.

Stars that have switched teams have shown their worth with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto leading the charge. We also have an uptick of rookies making names for themselves like Jordan Westburg, Shota Imanaga, Wyatt Langford, and a handful of others.

This has led to some tight divisional races with teams just a few games behind each other. As we enter Week 7, we look at the teams with the toughest remaining schedules, according to Power Rankings Guru.

Listing 5 MLB teams with the toughest remaining schedules ft. Rays and Red Sox

#5 - Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are ranked 29th across MLB. However, the club is on a bit of a hot streak with a current six-game winning streak under their belt but still have work to do.

They hold a 14-28 record, placing them last in the National League West. They rank fifth in terms of the hardest remaining schedule, according to Power Rankings Guru.

#4 - Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are another poor team sitting here on the list. They hold a record of 13-30, already 14 games out of first place in the American League Central. Unfortunately, things likely will not get better as they have the fourth-hardest remaining schedule.

#3 - Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have surprised many throughout the league this season. They did not do much over the offseason and fans were worried the team would struggle for much of the season.

To their surprise, they are ranked third in the highly competitive American League East. However, their schedule is going to get much tougher with multiple series against top teams.

#2 - Miami Marlins

In comes another team that has struggled this season. The Marlins have not found their footing yet, especially with the amount of injuries the team has seen early this season.

It does not look like it will get any easier for this club, either. They come in with the second-hardest remaining schedule across MLB.

#1 - Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have not gotten out to the start that they had hoped for. After the offseason drama involving Wander Franco, they have come out lackluster to start the year.

Being in the AL East, they have multiple more series against top teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees. They rank first with the hardest-remaining schedule across MLB.

