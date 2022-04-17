Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: Prediction & Match Preview - April 17 | MLB Season 2022

The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox square off in a highly anticipated matchup this Sunday at Fenway Park in Boston. This is the third and final game of the weekend series.

The Minnesota Twins won the first contest of the series on Friday afternoon, spoiling the Boston Red Sox home opener. They won by a final score of 8 to 4. The Twins had an offensive surge on Friday and will look to continue that this weekend.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, are trying to get more reliable starting pitching, as the rotation has been a glaring weakness to start the year.

This article will preview Sunday's game in Boston, providing player analysis, gametime, where you can watch the game, and much more.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 17, 1:35 PM EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Minnesota Twins Team Preview

Minnesota Twins have been inconsistent so far

The Minnesota Twins enter with a record of 3-4. The team has gotten off to an inconsistent start. At times, they look like a potential playoff team. But, on other occasions, they play like a last-place team.

The Twins offense exploded yesterday, scoring 8 runs on 8 hits. Miguel Sano hit a towering home run over Fenway Park for his first home run of the season. Miguel Sano will need to have a bounce-back year if the Twins want to make a run in 2022.

Alex Fast @AlexFast8 Sano's 1st hit of the season is a MONSTER shot Sano's 1st hit of the season is a MONSTER shot https://t.co/2eENOBwvaF

Byron Buxton left yesterday's game with an injury to his knee. He will likely not be in the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Report on Twins’ Byron Buxton, per source: No structural damage. Probably will require a week or so off. Report on Twins’ Byron Buxton, per source: No structural damage. Probably will require a week or so off.

Key Player-Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa will be a key player for the Minnesota Twins

With teammate Byron Buxton sidelined with an injury, Carlos Correa will have to make up for some of the missed production offensively. Correa is currently only hitting .182 with one home run.

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

Minnesota Twins would be looking for a good performance on Sunday

The Minnesota Twins' predicted lineup can be seen below. Starting pitcher Bailey Ober gets the start for the visiting team.

1 Luis Arraez, DH 2 Jorge Polanco, 2B 3 Carlos Correa, SS 4 Max Kepler, RF 5 Trevor Larnach, LF 6 Giovanny Urshela, 3B 7 Nick Gordon, CF 8 Miguel Sano, 1B 9 Ryan Jeffers, C

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

Boston Red Sox haven't had a great start to the season

The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing home opener on Friday, losing by a score of 8 to 4. The Red Sox enter as one of the favorites in the AL East but have struggled to begin the 2022 season.

They have also failed to get reliable starting pitching to start 2022. Being without Chris Sale for the first half of the season, the Red Sox need several starters to step up and fill the hole.

Michael Wacha gets the start this Sunday for the Red Sox. The veteran right-hander will look to rejuvinate his career after several disappointing seasons.

Key Player- Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha will be a key player for his team

The key player for the Red Sox this Sunday is veteran Michael Wacha. Wacha is the scheduled starting pitcher and the team will need him to get deep in the game if they want to win this matchup.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Xander Bogaerts is going to be in action for Red Sox

The Red Sox projected lineup can be seen below.

1 Enrique Hernandez, CF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Xander Bogaerts, SS 4 J.D. Martinez, DH 5 Alex Verdugo, LF 6 Trevor Story, 2B 7 Bobby Dalbec, 1B 8 Jackie Bradley Jr., RF 9 Christian Vazquez, C

Twins vs Red Sox Match Prediction

This will be an interesting matchup between two potent offenses. The Red Sox are likely to bounce back at home and take the final game of the series. The predicted final score: Red Sox win 6 to 4.

Where to watch Twins vs Red Sox

The game can be seen on Bally Sports North, NESN, and MLB Network.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat