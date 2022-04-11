MLB the Show 22: Top 5 teams to use featuring Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, and more

Few sports video games are better than the MLB the Show franchise. From its robust career mode, Road to the Show, to a comprehensive franchise mode, the Show provides hundreds of hours for die-hards and casuals alike.

However, the game stands on its own in the quality of its simpler modes such as exhibition mode or full-season mode. Here are the top five teams to use in MLB the Show 22.

5. Houston Astros (MLB the Show 22 ranking - #3)

While the Houston Astros lost some serious firepower bidding farewell to iconic shortstop Carlos Correa, the reigning American League Champions still have a roster laden with talent and skill.

With All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman and former AL MVP Justin Verlander at their disposal, fans will have an opportunity to pull a victory against any roster.

4. New York Mets (MLB the Show 22 ranking- #5)

If high-octane offense isn't your playstyle, look no further than Queens for high-level pitching gameplay. Fewer teams have greater pitching than the New York Mets. Already one of the top staffs in baseball, led by Jacob deGrom, the Mets went all-in signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.

The duo is projected to be backed up by 2021 All-Star Taijuan Walker and a healthy Carlos Carrasco. To round out the rotation, the Mets traded for All-Star Chris Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics.

To compliment the rotation, the offense is also dynamic, featuring back-to-back Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and 2021 All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar. Players are sure to generate strikeouts with this lethal rotation.

3. Boston Red Sox (MLB the Show 22 ranking- #9)

The question isn't "why are the Boston Red Sox ranked so highly on this list?" Instead, the question should be, "Why are they rated at only number three?" The team was likely in the realm of breaking into the top five entering the offseason.

The team features an uninjured Chris Sale and a dynamite infield with All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and budding star Rafael Devers.

Adding All-Star shortstop Trevor Story to play second base is something that could only be dreamt up in franchise mode of MLB the Show 22. Story and slugging outfielder J.D Martinez ensure for a high-scoring affair for anyone who selects the Sox for an exhbition matchup.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB the Show 22 ranking - #1)

If you look up the idiom "embarrassment of riches," a picture of the Los Angeles Dodgers would likely top the results. The 2022 Dodgers field a roster that features four MVPs: Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Freddie Freeman.

Let's not forget reigning NL batting champion Trea Turner, All-Star pitchers Walker Buhler and Craig Kimbrel, and sluggers Justin Turner and Max Muncy. The Dodgers have put together one of the best lineups ever assembled in the history of MLB. Playing as the Dodgers is practically its own cheat code in the Show 22.

1. Los Angeles Angels (MLB the Show 22 ranking - #16)

The lowest-ranked of candidates in this top five list, the Los Angeles Angels will spark controversy with such a high ranking.

However, what kept the Angels from their potential in 2021 was injuries and a lack of pitching. In the virtual realm, fans will have four-time AL MVP Mike Trout at full strength to go with the perennial All-Star Anthony Rendon. On the mound, Angels fans can start Noah Syndergaard, who sports a triple-digit fastball..

Part of the allure of MLB the Show 22 is the fun that fans have playing as their favorite players and favorite teams. No player exemplifies that fun better than reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is the star that was made for video games, as his ability to be used as a pitcher and a hitter will entertain fans for hours on end.

