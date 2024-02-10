MLB star J.D. Martinez's revamped $73,095 Audi A7, a luxurious speedster in sleek white

Free agent J.D. Martinez is looking for potential suitors ahead of the upcoming 2024 season. As we await news of his next destination, let's delve into one of the luxurious cars he has in his collection.

Martinez is the owner of a sleek white Audi A7, which was revamped in 2013 by MC Customs of Miami, Florida. The 36-year-old MLB star fitted his Audi A7 with black Vellano rims, per Rides Mag.

J.D. Martinez's white Audi A7 fitted with black rims by MC Customs. Credit: rides-mag.com

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 edition of the Audi A7 starts at $73,095 and goes up to $81,645.

The luxurious model has a turbocharged V-6 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The A7 is an all-wheel drive with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The V-6 powertrain uses a 48-volt hybrid-assist system to decrease turbo lag and help in stop/start operation. The car has advanced driver assistance features, like adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go technology and night vision.

J.D. Martinez 2024 Free Agency

After another impressive 2023 outing, this time with the LA Dodgers, J.D. Martinez raised alarms for teams vying for a designated hitter. As the Dodgers have already signed Shohei Ohtani, the chances of him returning look bleak.

The New York Mets seem to be interested in his services, but according to Andy Martino of SNY, the two parties haven't been able to figure out the financial side of the deal. If they are not able to strike an agreement, the Mets may look to young bats like Brett Baty and Mark Vientos at the designated hitter spot.

J.D. Martinez earned his sixth All-Star selection in 2023. He slashed .271/.321/.572 along with 33 home runs off 479 plate appearances. However, Martinez turns 37 in August, so his age could be a detrimental in his new contract. Teams may not take a bet, considering his age and health.

Expectations are that if his price falls with spring training around the corner, teams may sign him to a one- or two-year deal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.