MLB teams' New Year's resolutions yearning for 2024 domination ft. Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and more

The New Year is around the corner and MLB teams look forward to setting resolutions and goals so that they can win the World Series.

There may be some teams that will not be competitive next season, but they have some goals in mind to complete. Big-market teams that are healthy and competitive will think of nothing short of a World Series title.

On that note, let's take a look at the New Year's resolutions of 10 MLB teams:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Year resolutions of 10 MLB teams

1) New York Yankees

The Yankees finished fourth last season in the AL East with a dismal record of 82-80. However, the team from the Bronx acquired All-Star outfielder Juan Soto. They also acquired Trent Grisham in that move, which sent a slew of pitchers to the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees are still a big taker this offseason as they aim to make a deep run next season.

"Believe in yourself."

2) Houston Astros

The Astros have been the best team in all of baseball, winning two World Series in 2017 and 2022. Last year, they were eliminated by the Texas Rangers in the 2023 ALCS.

Their core members, including the likes of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Yordan Alvarez, are still with the team and could propel them to a deep run in October. However, they still have to extend Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez to secure their future.

"Extend Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez."

3) Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have been the regular-season horse of the National League; albeit they only have one World Series to show for since 2011.

However, this time around, they have spent big to land stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow to aim for the ultimate title. Anything short of that will be a disappointment for them.

"Lift the World Series."

4) Boston Red Sox

After the exit of Chaim Bloom from the club's front office, former pitcher Craig Breslow is set to take the team forward. Currently, they are a work in progress, but you never know and they can aim high this season.

"Keep learning amid rebuild."

5) Atlanta Braves

The team, who were the best in the regular season in all of baseball, couldn't sustain themselves when October came. They have the chance to build a dynasty, but they need to reciprocate their regular-season form in the postseason.

"Get on the horse and build a legacy."

6) Los Angeles Angels

The Anaheim club lost their two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani, this offseason and now they have Mike Trout to build around. Their goal should be to either trade him for future talent or build a competitive roster around him.

"Help Trout get to October."

7) Philadelphia Phillies

Most of the roster is retained from last season, which saw them a win away from winning back-to-back pennants. But with their core intact, they should keep their aim higher.

"Put it together."

8) Toronto Blue Jays

It's tough to get out of the stacked AL East, but the Blue Jays haven't won a postseason game since 2016. Despite boasting good young talent in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alek Manoah, they need to show something for it.

"Walk the Walk."

9) Chicago White Sox

Despite handing out one of the most lucrative contracts in franchise history last offseason, they could only win 61 games. Despite boasting talent, they are not winning. They should be better off starting over again.

"Go for rebuild."

10) New York Mets

Steve Cohen has already stated that he doesn't expect the Mets to contend next year. However, his deep pockets can easily push them back into contention in no time. Although there are a few things to do, such as extending Pete Alonso, keeping tabs on Soto next year and making smart trades.

"Build the foundation."

With the new year, all MLB teams will start at 0-0, despite what happened last season, so it's time for clubs to work on their resolutions and help their fanbase keep cheering for them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.