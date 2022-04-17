MLB The Show 22 best hitting tips and tricks

MLB The Show 22 is finally here! The highly anticipated game dropped on April 5 for its 17th iteration, and gamers worldwide are most excited about this year's edition, especially its expansion to the Nintendo Switch platform.

Fans and casuals have gotten their hands on the game and have given good reviews. Metacritic has given the game "generally favorable reviews."

With these things out of the way, we look at the gameplay for baseball's best console games and how you can tweak and tinker with your setup on your way to possibly crushing balls out of the park on The Show.

Hitting Tips and Tricks for MLB The Show 22

As the late great Hank Aaron once said, "It took me seventeen years to get three thousand hits in baseball. It took one afternoon to get on the golf course.” Hitting is an art in baseball, and in this console game, it is certainly hard to do as the game has evolved through the years, and the AI behind it has gotten more competitive. Today, we will try to break down how you can optimize your gameplay so that you can hit the ball better in the game.

#1 Hitting View: Strike Zone

The most common camera views are used by casuals and competitive players alike. Put your camera view on the Strike Zone or Strike Zone 2 view. These angles will give you the best possible views of the pitcher and, in turn, prepare you to swing on time.

#2 Hitting Interface: Zone

Now this will boil down to preference, but most players use the Zone hitting interface over the Directional and Pure Analog. The logic behind this is the maximum control that you'll have over the zone at the plate that you're aiming to hit. Choosing this one will give you control of the PCI or Plate Convergence Indicator by making you select which part of the plate you're aiming to swing.

#3 Personalize your PCI

The PCI or Plate Convergence Indicator will guide you as to where your possible swing is being aimed at. It works like a sort of crosshairs in first-person-shooter games. You may change its center shape like diamonds or cirles, its inner and outer sides to fishbowl, star fighter or basic, its color like white or green and its transparency and fadeout. If you tweak this to your liking and are 100% comfortable to roll with it, this might help you focus more on hitting.

#4 Practice, Practice, Practice

First introduced in 2021, Custom Practice mode is making a return this year. This will help you get set up as you can tinker with the different settings and scenarios of the game that you are still not familiar with. This will vastly assist beginners and those who want to level up their gameplay and play competitively as it will give you the chance to get your feet and bat set in the game and master your timings.

#5 Patience

Hitting baseballs is the name of the game, but plate discipline is just as important. Even the great Miguel Cabrera, who is currently batting .310 and leads all active players in career batting averages, has swung and missed a lot.

Take your time studying the pitcher and don't hack or swing wildly as his confidence will trend up, and he'll be able to work you more than you work him. Place your PCI in a comfortable hitting zone and wait patiently for the ball to approach the plate. You can score by getting on base through balls, but not when you get punched out.

