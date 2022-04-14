How to get cover athletes on "MLB The Show 22"

Baseball fans and gamers alike are celebrating the release of video game "MLB The Show 22."

The newest edition of "MLB The Show," a game produced by San Diego Studio since 1997, has some of the most lifelike features ever produced for a video game. The design team has overhauled the gameplay model to give players the most realistic experience of any video game, arguably ever.

After correctly predicting the Braves’ World Series win last October, there’s no reason to believe any of this will be wrong lol Had some fun simulating the season on MLB The Show. Good news if you’re a White Sox fan!After correctly predicting the Braves’ World Series win last October, there’s no reason to believe any of this will be wrong lol thescore.com/mlb/news/23219… Had some fun simulating the season on MLB The Show. Good news if you’re a White Sox fan! 👀After correctly predicting the Braves’ World Series win last October, there’s no reason to believe any of this will be wrong lol thescore.com/mlb/news/23219…

However, the talk of gamers has been the new cover athlete feature.

How to collect cover athletes on "MLB The Show 22"

Unlike other editions of "MLB The Show," which featured only one cover athlete, the 2022 edition has 12 possible cover athletes. Gaming commentators have narrowed down the ways to collect them to two basic options.

The first is to choose one directly through the game. If you have purchased either the MVP version or the deluxe version of "MLB The Show 22," then you will have automatic access to a cover athlete pack. Once you access the pack, you will be able to choose one of the twelve athlete options available to you.

"Some screen shots from MLB The Show 2022 and 2021." - @ Roger Douglass

Although for the time being, players can only select one, it is widely thought that the options will soon grow with subsequent updates to the game.

The second option is to obtain cover athletes from the "MLB The Show 22" marketplace. The marketplace is a place for players of the game to transact in real time. In order to access the cover athlete section, players must locate the Legends & Flashbacks option in the Collections tab.

The default cover athlete for the game is LA Angels phenomenon Shohei Ohtani.

LA Angels star Shohei Ohtani is the default cover athlete for "MLB Show 22"

Information comes out every day about the plethora of features and options that players are now able to access on the game. One thing is for certain, this game is thought to be on the cutting edge of sports video games and will be consumed worldwide.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt