MLB the Show 22: Player ratings for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and more

It's finally here. San Diego Studios launched MLB The Show 22 on April 5. Fans can now grab their bats and take a swing at the latest iteration of one of the most successful sports sims on the market.

Knowing each player's ratings is crucial across all game modes, especially March to October, a more compact take on the series's classic Franchise mode.

Mike Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr. are at the top of the MLB The Show 22 rankings, but there's plenty of potential elsewhere. Cover athlete Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is rated highly as well.

Here's a rundown of the Major Baseball League The Show 22 player ratings from 10-1.

1. Corbin Burnes (94)

Team: MILWAUKEE BREWERS (SP)

Burnes used his cutter and curve to significant effect last season, posting an MLB-best 2.43 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 167 innings.

9. Carlos Correa (87)

Team: MINNESOTA TWINS (SS)

The former Astro and newly minted Twin is one of baseball's best all-around shortstops.

8. Gerrit Cole (92)

Team: NEW YORK YANKEES (SP)

He's the most likely pitcher to achieve 200 innings in 2022, and he's also one of the most dominant hurlers in the AL.

7. Wander Franco (84)

Team: TAMPA BAY RAYS (SS)

Franco, fresh off an outstanding rookie half-season, will take the next step toward superstardom in 2022. He has the potential to be a generational player due to his high ceiling and varied skill set.

6. Shohei Ohtani (95)

Team: LOS ANGELES ANGELS (DH)

Last season, the reigning AL MVP succeeded at both hitting and pitching. One may be concerned about the physical toll of all that excellence, but the only reasonable assumption is that Ohtani will continue to walk among the baseball gods in 2022.

5. Jose Ramirez (94)

Team: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (3B)

It's a pity that the Guardians' ownership won't go above and beyond to ensure that a contending group surrounds a quality player like Ramirez. Ramirez has a 139 OPS+ and good defense at the hot corner over the last five seasons.

4. Mookie Betts (92)

Team: LOS ANGELES DODGERS (RF)

Betts is still a part of that conversation about "who is the baseball's most complete player" as he enters his age-29 campaign. He will continue to be a significant piece of the Dodgers march back to the post season.

3. Mike Trout (99)

Team: LOS ANGELES ANGELS (CF)

Because of his recent health issues, Trout isn't at the top of this list. Otherwise, it's expected that he'll continue to be the game's most dominant batter.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (96)

Team: TORONTO BLUE JAYS (1B)

Guerrero, a 22-year-old last season, prominently unleashed his power potential while demonstrating advanced knowledge of the strike zone. A bright future awaits you.

1. Juan Soto (91)

Team: WASHINGTON NATIONALS (RF)

Soto hit .292/.406/.517 as a 19-year-old rookie in 2018. That was his weakest season in terms of rate-based production to date. Four seasons into his career, Soto appears to be this generation's Ted Williams.

Platforms, Price & Editions of MLB The Show 22:

This year, Major Baseball League The Show 22 will be available to a larger number of gamers than ever before. It will be released on five distinct platforms and three separate gaming console families.

Major Baseball League The Show 22 will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. This is just the second year the game hasn't been a PlayStation exclusive, and it's the first time they've been on a Nintendo console.

On PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, MLB The Show 22 Standard Edition will cost $59.99, but on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it will cost $69.99. Players who purchase the digital edition of the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S for $10 at a later date.

