"MLB The Show 22" roster update featuring Mike Trout, Jose Ramirez, and more - May 14th, 2022

"MLB The Show 22" recently had a roster update this week, and there are several significant changes worth noting. Players like Mike Trout, Jose Ramirez, Manny Machado, and more have seen changes in their overall rating.

Let's see which five players have seen a rating boost or drop from the most recent roster update.

5 player rating boosts or drops on "MLB The Show 22"

#5 Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels OF

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout is off to a great start to his 2022 season, but in the recent roster update, the Angels outfielder went down from a 97 rating to a 96.

"MLB averge OPS: .680 Mike Trout SLG: .726" - @ Talkin' Baseball

It was a surprise to see the front-runner for the AL MVP go down in his rating, but he is still a 96 rating, which is one of the best on the game.

#4 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians 3B

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez leads baseball with 32 RBIs, and "MLB The Show 22" has taken notice. The star third baseman saw a one-point rating boost in the recent roster update, going from a 91 rating to a 92.

#3 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees OF

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees

Aaron Judge is having an MVP-type season with "MLB The Show 22" taking notice. Judge is now at a player rating of 91, which is up two points from his previous 89 rating.

"ALL RISE Aaron Judge MOONSHOT" - @ Barstool Sports

Judge currently leads the major leagues with 12 home runs.

#2 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals 3B

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

Nolan Arenado is a front-runner for the National League MVP this season, batting .305 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. In a recent roster update, Arenado went from a 90 to a 91 player rating.

#1 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres 3B

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres

Perhaps the best hitter in all of baseball, Manny Machado has seen a two-point rating boost in the recent roster update. Machado is batting .371 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs. Machado leads the league in hits and runs scored. Machado is the clear favorite for the NL MVP so far.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt