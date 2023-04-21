MLB The Show 23 Generic Stances: Categories, best options, and more

Creating your own custom player in MLB The Show 23 is no easy task. Although you will be presented with numerous choices regarding how your player looks and acts, the most important aspect is choosing your batting stance.

To create your own batting stance, you will have to adjust the hand rotation, hand waggle rotation, and back elbow among many other settings. However, you can also choose a batting stance that already exists.

You can pick your batting stance from three different categories: Generic, Current Players, and Former Players.

Furthermore, there are three different types of Generic Stances in MLB The Show 23: Veteran, All-Star and Legend.

Who are the best batting options in MLB The Show 23?

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has been at the top of the batting charts for nearly a decade. The 10-time All-Star has one of the smoothest batting stances and swing animations in the game as well.

The beauty of MLB The Show 23 is that players can also pick former MLB stars. So, why not smash a few balls into the skies while using Barry Bonds' batting stance? The 14-time All-Star spent 22 seasons in the league and is widely regarded as one of the most eye-catching batters to have ever graced the MLB.

Another solid batting stance that you should try is one from Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese superstar is one of the purest hitters in the league and that translates entirely into MLB The Show 23. It's safe to say that many players will enjoy Ohtani's batting stance in the game.

Other stars that deserve honorable mentions include Aaron Judge, Jose Ramirez, Yordan Alvarez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kevin Youkilis. However, it's only fair to choose your batting stance depending on which player you feel most comfortable with on MLB The Show 23.

