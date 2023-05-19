MLB The Show 23 Update 6: Best new uniforms, bug fixes, and more

MLB The Show 23 is being released with a server upgrade. Just one week after update 5, San Diego Studios determined that a new upgrade was necessary. The game has introduced a ton of new content over the past several days. Consequently, a few modest alterations and tweaks were needed.

MLB The Show 23's sixth update is now accessible on the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Even while this version doesn't include many brand-new features, it does include a few adjustments that will make the game's modes appear more immersive and correct some irksome issues that have existed since the game's debut.

Everything to know about MLB The Show 23 game update 6.

Update 6 will be made accessible on May 18 at 4 AM PT/12 PM GMT. Players should complete all of their games prior to that since the server will also be upgraded. If they don't, they run the danger of losing all they gained from that game.

The primary focus of version 6 of MLB The Show is on two problem fixes. The first one is exclusive to the game mode Diamond Dynasty. The crash that would happen when players saw a Mini Season objective with an unlocked voucher item as a prize has been resolved by the developers.

The second update dealt with a problem that both March To October and Franchise had. This time, the developers rectified a small glitch that would keep some tutorial messages from disappearing from the Franchise inbox as alerts.

Complete patch notes for the newest MLB The Show 23

There are now GENERAL Cincinnati Reds City Connect outfits available.

Diamond Dynasty: A problem that might happen while viewing any Mini Season objective containing an unlocked voucher item as a reward has been fixed.

FRANCHISE AND MARCH TO OCTOBER : Fixed a problem where some instructional messages would display as alerts repeatedly in the Franchise inbox.

UNIFORM UPDATES :

ATL Alternate outfit updated with the proper red socks.

Correct black socks are worn with the updated NYM Alternate outfit.

CWS Alternate uniform helmet has been updated from matte to shine.

Updated red color for the CLE and ARI jersey logos and numerals.

updated the WSH gear with the correct color schemes.

revised silver for the SEA uniform's numerals and logo.

updated LAA logos on gear.

KC Alternate Pant Colors updated.

MIL socks have been updated with the proper colors.

OTHER: Several adjustments, comment changes, and stability enhancements.

There are presently no changes to the gameplay or live content balance, according to the developer.

