MLB: Top 5 greatest left-handed hitters of all-time

A journey through the history of America's pastime unearths some of the greatest athletes the MLB or any sport has ever witnessed. That's why determining the top five left-handed hitters ever to don an MLB uniform is a tall task, one that took an extra studious effort to concoct accurately. But we dove into the numbers and analytics and brought you the final verdict of MLB's five most prized lefties ever to step foot in an MLB batter's box.

#5 Barry Bonds

Disregarding the controversy around his alleged steroid use, Barry Bonds' numbers stand as a monument to one of the greatest left-handed hitters of all time. Aside from his record-setting 762-home run mark, he also possesses 2,935 career hits and a .298 lifetime batting average. As the most feared hitter of all time with an MLB-leading 2,558 career walks, he was perhaps the greatest hitter of our day. On August 12, 2019, the Giants retired his number to be hung among the other San Francisco and New York elites.

#4 Ty Cobb

Ty Cobb's name will forever be etched in the heart of Detroit Tigers history. Though he didn't hit for power, Ty Cobb is the greatest pure hitter in baseball history, possessing baseball's greatest lifetime batting average at a staggering .366. With 4,189 career hits, Cobb posted videogame-esque numbers, batting .400 three times throughout the course of his illustrious career.

#3 Willie Mays

With a career batting average of .302 and a colossal 660 home runs, the "Say Hey Kid" earns third on our list of MLB's greatest lefties. Meriting two MVP awards and a batting title, the 1951 Rookie of the Year only got better as his career progressed. Much of that has to do with having to play his first six seasons at Polo Grounds, where well-hit balls went to die in center field.

Though his defense didn't factor into this ranking, it's worth noting that he was perhaps the greatest defensive center fielder in baseball history. With dimensions at Polo Grounds ranging from 450 to 483 to 449 feet in order from left to center to right fields, it was a nightmare playing the central outfield position. It's the main reason the world-renowned catch below is so famous.

There's a lot of range to cover to make a catch 473 feet from home plate, dimensions that are an extremely long home run in any other ballpark.

#2 Babe Ruth

New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth left teammates and fans alike in awe of his ability, amazingly even when under the influence at times. Ruth's .342 lifetime average and 714 home ranks 13th and third, respectively. He remains the only player to clear the 483-foot fence at Polo Grounds, which is but a brief glimpse of his historic power. In his illustrious 22-year career, he led the MLB in home runs 12 times. He is regarded by many as the greatest hitter to play the game. But as great as Ruth was, he still falls a hair shy of our top spot.

#1 Ted Williams

Number one on this list goes to not just the greatest left-handed hitter, but the greatest hitter who ever lived. A lifelong member of the Boston Red Sox, Ted Williams concluded his career with a lifetime batting average of .344 and 521 home runs. His .482 career on-base percentage is the highest in MLB history. Those home run totals, however, would've likely flirted with 700 and beyond had he not lost five of his prime playing years from 1943-1945 (age 24-26) and later again from 1952-1953 (age 33-34) to military service. He tells one of his numerous harrowing stories below.

"Marine fighter pilot Ted Williams describes crash-landing his jet during a combat mission in the Korean War (1953) #USMC #MLB #VeteransDay" - @ Baseball by BSmile

The only reason the former marine fighter pilot didn't win more than two MVP awards was because the media, who were responsible for MVP voting, shared a general disdain toward him. To put it in context, he was denied MVP honors in both seasons in which he won the Triple Crown for leading the league in batting average, RBIs, and home runs. No other American League hitter has won a Triple Crown award, and no player has hit .400 since Ted williams did so in the 1941 season when he batted .406. He exited the baseball scene in a way many dream of, by homering in his final at-bat. With the prime years of his career lost to service among other factors, Ted Williams is not just the greatest left-handed hitter, but the greatest hitter of all-time.

MLB: Top Left-handed hitters of all-time honorable mention

"Shoeless" Joe Jackson

This all-time great had his career cut short due to the 'Black Sox scandal' of 1919. The scandal claimed several members of the White Sox threw the World Series. However, there was no proof of Joe Jackson's involvement and much more evidence to the contrary, considering Jackson batted .375 during the eight playoff games. It's not the kind of number you see from someone attempting to throw a series. His lifetime average of .356 ranks fourth all-time. He amassed 202 stolen bases till the moment of his expulsion from baseball. We can only imagine what other records he may have set had he been allowed to finish the remainder of his career.

