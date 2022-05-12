"I just see it as a nice start so far. Nothing more than that" - New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman displays cautious optimism as team climbs atop MLB standings

New York Yankees' general manager and senior vice president Brian Cashman has stated his satisfaction with his team's excellent start to the season but has downplayed it and has also said there's nothing more than that. His Yankees team holds a 22-8 record through 30 games, good for the best record in the league.

Cashman received a lot of criticism in the offseason for a perceived lack of direction that was aired out to him by the Yankees' fans. Now that his team is clicking on all cylinders, he refuses to celebrate this early on.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Brian Cashman heard a lot of criticism this winter. The Yankees are 21-8. He declined to take a victory lap:



"I just see it as a nice start so far. Nothing more than that. We always felt we had the capability of a really good team. And now it's time to test those theories." Brian Cashman heard a lot of criticism this winter. The Yankees are 21-8. He declined to take a victory lap:"I just see it as a nice start so far. Nothing more than that. We always felt we had the capability of a really good team. And now it's time to test those theories."

"Brian Cashman heard a lot of criticism this winter. The Yankees are 21-8. He declined to take a victory lap: "I just see it as a nice start so far. Nothing more than that. We always felt we had the capability of a really good team. And now it's time to test those theories."" - Brian Cashman vis Bryan Hoch

The exec has expressed his belief that the Yankees' core has the tools to be a great team and has posed a challenge for the team to continue their supreme form.

Will Aaron Judge stay with the New York Yankees?

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge

In the same interview, Cashman stated that he wouldn't publicly discuss the ongoing contract negotiations with superstar Aaron Judge about an extension.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge's contract:



"We're not going to talk about it now going forward. Whether that means we're not going to talk, I'm not saying that, but we're not going to talk about it (publicly). But he's been great. But that's no surprise, because he is great." Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge's contract:"We're not going to talk about it now going forward. Whether that means we're not going to talk, I'm not saying that, but we're not going to talk about it (publicly). But he's been great. But that's no surprise, because he is great."

"Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge's contract: "We're not going to talk about it now going forward. Whether that means we're not going to talk, I'm not saying that, but we're not going to talk about it (publicly). But he's been great. But that's no surprise, because he is great."" - Brian Cashman via Bryan Hoch

In what has been a well-documented saga, the Yankees' front office offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, but the All-Star outfielder initially turned it down. The outfielder and the New York Yankees management need to settle their arbitration case for the former's 2022 salary. For now, Cashman has maintained that he will be tight-lipped about the situation.

Aaron Judge is currently leading the league in home runs with ten. He owns a slash line of .288/.352/.613/.965 with six doubles and 22 RBIs on 32 base hits. He has also stolen two bases so far. The superstar feels like he deserves more pay to secure his future after several productive years with the club. With the way Judge is playing right now, there's certainly an argument that he deserves better. If the Yankees fail to realize that, we're certain that there are prying eyes who would want to sign an MVP caliber player to their squad.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt