New York Yankees cleared of major wrongdoing after details of infamous cheating scandal letter are revealed

Speculation surrounding the "Yankees Letter"' has been running rampant in MLB circles for months, and now the letter sent to the New York Yankees from commisioner of baseball Rob Manfred has been unveiled. In a letter many thought would expose the biggest team in baseball for running a similar sign-stealing system as the Houston Astros in 2017, no such evidence was found.

The New York Yankees were not completely vindicated. It was found that in 2015 and 2016, the team used a video replay room to relay pitch information to a runner on second base, then to the batter. For this, they were fined $100,000, which went to Hurricane Irma relief efforts. Most importantly, the letter does not substantiate claims that the team used this electronic sign-stealing method after the MLB explicitly illegalized it on September 15, 2017.

Andy Martino of SNY gives fans an early look at the infamous letter on via Twitter.

"SNY exclusive: I've obtained the sealed "Yankee Letter" from Rob Manfred to Brian Cashman" - @ Andy Martino

This look at the "Yankee Letter" comes one week before it will be unsealed by the courts.

New York Yankees were not fully innocent but not fully vindicated by the "Yankee Letter"

The Yankees took a hit to their public image today

The allegations that were made by the Boston Red Sox are confirmed to be inaccurate. The American League East rivals alleged that the New York Yankees were using YES Network cameras to steal signs, but no evidence to support that claim was found.

The Boston Red Sox were guilty of a similar sign stealing system to what the New York Yankees were using in 2015 and 2016. Now that details of both teams' scandals have been exposed, hopefully no issues like this will arise in the near future.

While the Houston Astros were severely punished for their cheating scandal, the fine levied on the Yankees is really just a drop in the bucket for the most valuable team in baseball and in line with other such punishments.

Bob Nightengale summarized the letter sent from Rob Manfred to Brian Cashman very well, via Twitter.

"The #Yankees used the video replay room in 2015-2016 to steal signs, costing them $100,000 fine, but there was no illegal sign stealing by the club in 2017 when MLB began its crackdown, according to the sealed letter between Commissioner Rob Manfred and #Yankees GM Brian Cashman" -@ Bob Nightengale

The New York Yankees were cleared of major wrongdoing with the release of the "Yankee Letter," and have thankfully ended the months of speculation that have abounded throughout baseball.

